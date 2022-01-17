Renault Group 2021 Worldwide Sales Down 4.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported 2021 worldwide sales of 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5% from previous year. The Group said its LADA brand continues to lead the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. The renewal of the Dacia brand range has been a success, driven in particular by New Sandero, the company said. Also, Renault Group confirmed it will achieve CAFE targets in 2021.

The group noted that its order backlog in Europe has doubled compared with 2020 and amounts to more than three months of sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.