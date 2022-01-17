Markets

Renault Group 2021 Worldwide Sales Down 4.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported 2021 worldwide sales of 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5% from previous year. The Group said its LADA brand continues to lead the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. The renewal of the Dacia brand range has been a success, driven in particular by New Sandero, the company said. Also, Renault Group confirmed it will achieve CAFE targets in 2021.

The group noted that its order backlog in Europe has doubled compared with 2020 and amounts to more than three months of sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular