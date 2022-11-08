US Markets
GOOGL

Renault, Google expand ties in automotive software

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 08, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA and Google GOOGL.O said on Tuesday that they are expanding their partnership in software services for future Renault vehicles, adding that Google will become the preferred cloud supplier to the French automaker.

The partnership with Google will also help Renault accelerate its "end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production," Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

Automakers and technology companies including Sony 6758.T, Apple AAPL.O and Google, have been working to develop ways to build future cars into platforms more like smartphones, with billable services where key updates are wireless.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Edwina Gibbs)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AAPL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter