Renault, Geely ink pact with Aramco for engine venture

March 2 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault SA RENA.PA said on Thursday it signed a deal with Aramco 2222.SE and China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK in which the Saudi oil producer would become a potential minority stakeholder in a new powertrain technology company.

The new company will be dedicated to internal combustion and hybrid powertrain technologies, according to the statement.

Reuters had reported in January that the car makers were working to finalise a deal to bring Aramco to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, citing three people with knowledge of the talks.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

