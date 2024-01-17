News & Insights

Markets

Renault FY23 Worldwide Sales Rise With Strong Brand Sales

January 17, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French auto major Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Wednesday higher worldwide sales in fiscal 2023 with strong growth in Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands.

In the year, worldwide sales were 2.24 million vehicles, a growth of 9 percent from last year's 2.05 million vehicles, with three of its core brands growing significantly.

Renault brand sales grew 9.4 percent year-over-year to 1.55 million vehicles, mainly drive by 19.3 percent rise in Europe.

Wordwide sales of Dacia brand increased 14.7 percent to 658,321 units, while Alpine brand sales climbed 22.1 percent to 4,328 vehicles.

The company's retail sales represent 65 percent of its total sales in its five main countries in Europe.

Looking ahead, the company projects 2024 to be a year rich in commercial launches with 104 new models, key to the firm's performance.

In the new year, European and Latin America automotive markets are expected to be stable, and Eurasia is expected to decline by 11 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.