Renault FY20 Sales Down, Electric Vehicle Sales Climb; Reports Higher Orders; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Tuesday that 2020 worldwide sales totaled 2.95 million vehicles, down 21.3 percent, amid Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, global automobile market declined 14.2 percent.

The decline in group sales was mainly due to its high exposure in countries which were strictly confined and suspended their sales activities in the second quarter, as well as a slowdown in the fourth quarter, particularly in France. The company has also pursued a sales policy focusing on profitability over sales volumes.

On the European electric market, Renault brand doubled its sales to 115,888 electric vehicles. ZOE was the best-selling electric car with 114 percent growth at 100,657 units.

In Europe, Group sales totaled 1.44 million units, down 25.8 percent. The Renault brand slightly increased its market share to 7.7 percent, up 0.1 point.

Outside Europe, Group sales were down 16.5 percent, mainly due to a 45 percent decline in sales in Brazil as a result of the reorientation towards the most profitable channels.

Looking ahead, the company noted that in 2021, it will continue its profit-oriented sales policy with the full implementation of the Renaulution strategic plan presented on January 14, 2021.

Denis le Vot, Senior Vice President Sales of Groupe Renault, said, "We are starting 2021 with a higher level of orders than in 2019, a lower level of inventory and a higher price positioning across the entire range."

In Paris, Renault shares were trading at 36.84 euros, up 1.6 percent.

