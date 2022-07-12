Renault first-half sales volume slumps 30% after Russia exit

Contributors
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Augustin Turpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French carmaker Renault on Tuesday reported a plunge in its vehicle sales in the first half of 2022 after shutting down activities in Russia, its second-biggest market, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

July 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA on Tuesday reported a plunge in its vehicle sales in the first half of 2022 after shutting down activities in Russia, its second-biggest market, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The group said its worldwide sales fell 29.7% from last year to just over one million vehicles (1,000,199 units). Excluding the activities of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, the number of units sold was down 12% year-on-year.

Renault, which makes popular models such as Dacia Duster and Renault Clio, shut down its activities in Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and said it would sell Renault Russia and a nearly 67.69% stake in Avtovaz.

In May, Renault said it would sell Avtovaz, Russia's biggest carmaker and owner of the Lada brand, to a Russian science institute, reportedly for just one rouble with a six-year option to buy it back.

Apart from the impact of Russia exit, the French group cited a "context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis".

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com; valentine.baldassari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters