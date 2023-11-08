News & Insights

Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15% after transferring shares to trust

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER/RENAULT

November 08, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France's Renault RENA.PA has cut its stake in Nissan 7201.T to 15% from around 43% by placing 28.4% of the Japanese automaker in a French trust, the companies said in an alliance statement on Wednesday.

The move puts Renault and Nissan on equal footing, with each holding a 15% stake in the other.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
