Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15% after transferring shares to trust

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France's Renault RENA.PA has cut its stake in Nissan 7201.T to 15% from around 43% by placing 28.4% of the Japanese automaker in a French trust, the companies said in an alliance statement on Wednesday.

The move puts Renault and Nissan on equal footing, with each holding a 15% stake in the other.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

