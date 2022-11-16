Renault considers transferring over half of Nissan stake to match holdings - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

November 16, 2022 — 06:53 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer and Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds details

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Renault SA RENA.PA may transfer more than half of a stake it owns in Nissan Motor 7201.Tto a trust to match the Japanese carmaker's holdings in itself, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Renault would transfer a 28% stake it owns in Nissan to and would be left with a 15% stake, equivalent to what Nissan owns in the French automaker, the Nikkei said.

Renault, which currently owns 43% of Nissan, would give up voting rights tied to the transferred shares, the newspaper added.

Spokespeople for Renault and Nissan were not immediately available to comment.

Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

People with knowledge of the talks have said that Renault's stake in Nissan could be reduced to 15%.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.