Renault considers separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that the automaker's plans to create a separate division for its electric (EV) assets could eventualy lead to a separate listing.

"This could mean a separate listing. This is a conditional, this is precisely what we are reviewing," De Meo told a news conference.

The plan to separate the combustion engines activity could interest Nissan or long-term investors, he added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.