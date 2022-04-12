Renault considers separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO

Contributors
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that the automaker's plans to create a separate division for its electric (EV) assets could eventualy lead to a separate listing.

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that the automaker's plans to create a separate division for its electric (EV) assets could eventualy lead to a separate listing.

"This could mean a separate listing. This is a conditional, this is precisely what we are reviewing," De Meo told a news conference.

The plan to separate the combustion engines activity could interest Nissan or long-term investors, he added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters