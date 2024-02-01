News & Insights

Renault chairman: no delay to Nissan and Mitsubishi's Ampere investment despite IPO cancellation

Credit: REUTERS/SAHIBA CHAWDHARY

February 01, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

Adds more detail and background

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Renault's RENA.PA decision to cancel the stock market flotation of its Ampere electric vehicle business will not delay investments into Ampere from Renault's partners Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T, said Renault chairman Dominique Senard.

Earlier this week, Renault ditched plans to list its electric vehicle business Ampere because of sluggish stock market conditions.

In December, Renault's longstanding alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi had confirmed plans to invest in Ampere.

"Those decisions have been taken....there is nothing to call into question the amounts," said Senard, on the sidelines of a business conference.

Mitsubishi Motors' finance director Kentaro Matsuoka had told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the company's joint projects with Renault were 'proceeding on track.'

"As for the question on the precise form of our investment... we cannot give any more specific commentary for now," he added, regarding investments into Ampere.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.