Renault CEO sees Ampere IPO valuation of up to 10 bln euros -FT

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Renault's RENA.PA Ampere electric vehicle division could get a valuation of up to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion), Chief Executive Luca de Meo said.

Speaking to the Financial Times at the IAA car show in Munich, De Meo said Ampere could be worth 'eight, nine, 10 billion' when it lists on the stock market next year.

On Monday De Meo told Reuters TV that Renault was still planning to list Ampere in spring 2024, but cautioned that market conditions would have to be right for a flotation.

($1=0.9275 euros)

