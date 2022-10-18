Renault CEO: problems remain regarding supplies of semiconductor chips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Renault and other carmakers are still facing problems regarding the global shortage of semiconductor chips needed in the car industry, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told the Paris Automotive Summit.

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA and other carmakers are still facing problems regarding the global shortage of semiconductor chips needed in the car industry, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told the Paris Automotive Summit.

"We are still pretty much in trouble with this kind of thing," said de Meo.

"It might get better but problems are here to stay for a while," he added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume;)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters