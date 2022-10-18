Renault CEO: problems remain regarding supplies of semiconductor chips

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA and other carmakers are still facing problems regarding the global shortage of semiconductor chips needed in the car industry, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told the Paris Automotive Summit.

"We are still pretty much in trouble with this kind of thing," said de Meo.

"It might get better but problems are here to stay for a while," he added.

