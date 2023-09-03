News & Insights

TSLA

Renault cannot afford discount race with Tesla, Chinese peers, executive says

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 03, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

MUNICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA cannot afford to enter a discount race with Tesla TSLA.O or Chinese rivals, the French carmaker's head of engineering told journalists at the IAA Munich car show.

"The good strategy is to maintain prices and to adjust fixed costs," Gilles Le Borgne said.

Renault's high exposure to Europe makes it one of the most exposed names to new competition from Tesla and Chinese rivals in electric vehicles, UBS wrote in a note this week.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Simao)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.