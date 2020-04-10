Renault Cancels FY19 Dividend; AGM To Take Place On June 19, 2020

(RTTNews) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK) announced the cancellation of the dividend for the 2019 financial year, in response to situation linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker's board has set June 19, 2020 as the date for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, that was initially scheduled for April 24, 2020. Also, the general meeting of holders of participating shares is scheduled for June 12, 2020.

Renault also stated that all the members of its board have decided to reduce their compensation, with Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard reducing his compensation by 25% for at least the second quarter of 2020 and the directors reducing 25% the amount of their attendance fees for the 2020 financial year.

Clotilde Delbos, chief executive of Renault SA for an interim period, is also reducing her compensation by 25% for at least the second quarter of 2020.

These savings will be transferred to the solidarity fund set up under the Solidarity and Future Contract concluded on April 2, 2020, Renault noted.

