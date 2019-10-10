Renault Board Reportedly To Vote On Replacing CEO

(RTTNews) - Renault SA's (RNSDY.PK) board is planning a vote Friday on whether to remove Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré amid concerns over the company's performance and its tense relationship with Nissan Motor Co., according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Renault confirmed that its board will meet Friday morning to discuss the corporate governance of the group, and will issue a press release after the conclusion of the meeting.

