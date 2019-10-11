Renault Board Decides To Remove CEO Thierry Bolloré - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said its Board has decided to end the mandate of Thierry Bolloré as Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA and President of Renault s.a.s. Clotilde Delbos will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer for an interim period. Jean-Dominique Senard will be appointed as President of Renault s.a.s for an interim period.

Clotilde Delbos joined Groupe Renault in 2012 as Group Controller. In 2016, she was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Renault.

