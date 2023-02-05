Renault board backs plans to reshape alliance with Nissan - source

February 05, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Renault's board RENA.PA voted in favour on Sunday to reshape the French carmaker's alliance with its Japanese partner Nissan 7201.T, a source said.

The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, still needs backing from Nissan's board before it is formally unveiled on Monday in London.

