Renault board backs plans to reshape alliance with Nissan - source

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Renault's board RENA.PA voted in favour on Sunday to reshape the French carmaker's alliance with its Japanese partner Nissan 7201.T, a source said.

The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, still needs backing from Nissan's board before it is formally unveiled on Monday in London.

