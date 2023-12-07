Renault announces plans to cut its vehicle production costs

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA announced plans on Thursday to cut its production costs per vehicle, and also said it would make four new models at its Bursa site in Turkey.

Renault said that, between now and 2027, it would aim to cut its production costs per vehicle by 30% for internal combustion vehicles, and by 50% for electric vehicles.

"This industrial transformation will make our base more agile, more virtuous and more competitive, while also enabling us to respond more quickly to customer expectations," said Renault Group's Chief Industry and Quality Officer Thierry Charvet in a statement.

Earlier this week, Renault's long-standing alliance partners Nissan 7201.T and Mitsubishi 7211.T had also confirmed plans to invest in Renault's electric vehicle unit Ampere and use it to develop electric vehicles for the European market.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

