US Markets
PLUG

Renault and U.S. group Plug Power launch 'Hyvia' hydrogen power venture

Contributor
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

French carmaker Renault and U.S. hydrogen specialist Plug Power launched on Thursday their 'Hyvia' joint venture to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles (LCV).

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA and U.S. hydrogen specialist Plug Power PLUG.O launched on Thursday their 'Hyvia' joint venture to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles (LCV).

The new venture will be equally owned by the two companies, said Renault and Plug Power in a joint statement on Thursday.

The joint venture will be chaired by David Holderbach, who the companies said has over 20 years of experience in strategic, product and international sales at the Renault.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular