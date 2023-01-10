Oil

Renault and PUNCH Torino join forces on low-emission diesel engines

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 10, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Adds context

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA will team up with propulsion systems and electronics developper PUNCH Torino on 4-cylinder diesel engines for light commercial vehicles, the French carmaker said on Tuesday

PUNCH Torino will be able to purchase, use and sell the current and future Renault 4-cylinder Diesel engines, which will be produced at Renault's Cleon plant in Normandy.

The deal on diesel engines comes after Renault's sweeping overhaul of its businesses last November, saying it would set up a joint venture with China's Geely 0175.HK for gasoline engines and hybrid technology and would spin off its electric vehicles unit this year.

In the framework of the project with Geely, the Renault group's engineering teams will keep developing low-emission diesel engines for light commercial vehicles and also collaborate with PUNCH engineering, the French carmaker said.

Renault is also trying to revamp its alliance with Nissan Motor 7201.T, aiming to convince its Japanese partner to invest in its new electric vehicle business.

PUNCH Torino, which is based in Italy, has been part of Belgium's PUNCH Group since February 2020.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Gilles Guillaume and David Goodman)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.