Renault and Punch Torino join forces on low-emission diesel engines

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with propulsion systems and electronics developper PUNCH Torino on the Renault 4-cylinder diesel engines for light commercial vehicles.

Under the terms of the agreement, PUNCH Torino will be able to purchase, use and sell the current and future Renault 4-cylinder Diesel engines.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

