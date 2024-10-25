News & Insights

Renascor Resources Prepares for Key Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Adelaide, with key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Shareholders will also vote on the approval of a previous issue of shares, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategic decisions. The meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial and leadership plans for the coming year.

