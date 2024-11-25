Renascor Resources Limited Holds Annual General Meeting

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited has announced that its Managing Director, David Christensen, will present at the company’s Annual General Meeting today. The presentation is set to start at 10:00 am Adelaide time and is accessible via a live webcast. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for insights into the company’s strategies and future prospects.

