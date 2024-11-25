News & Insights

Renascor Resources Limited Holds Annual General Meeting

November 25, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited has announced that its Managing Director, David Christensen, will present at the company’s Annual General Meeting today. The presentation is set to start at 10:00 am Adelaide time and is accessible via a live webcast. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for insights into the company’s strategies and future prospects.

