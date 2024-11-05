News & Insights

Renascor Resources Director Acquires 250,000 Shares

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Kathryn Presser, who acquired 250,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The shares were purchased for a total of $17,924, reflecting a per-share price of approximately $0.072. This acquisition marks a new entry in Presser’s investment portfolio with the company.

