Renasant (RNST) Price Target Increased by 9.00% to 36.04

The average one-year price target for Renasant (NYSE:RNST) has been revised to 36.04 / share. This is an increase of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 33.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from the latest reported closing price of 30.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.10%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 53,139K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,791K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,283K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares, representing a decrease of 38.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 29.71% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,244K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 19.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,904K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 49.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,652K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

