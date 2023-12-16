Renasant (RNST) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 30.89

The average one-year price target for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) has been revised to 30.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 29.14 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.78 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.07% from the latest reported closing price of 33.24 / share.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023 will receive the payment on January 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $33.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.11%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 54,814K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 3.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,536K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 47.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 9.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,791K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 0.73% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,244K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 19.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,213K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,652K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.