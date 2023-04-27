Renasant (RNST) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Renasant said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 50,019K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is 37.01. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of 27.48.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 718MM, an increase of 12.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,913K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 11.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,477K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,462K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 17.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

