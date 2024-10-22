Renasant Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Announces Merger

Renasant ( (RNST) ) has shared an announcement.

Renasant Corporation’s third quarter of 2024 saw strong earnings, with net income reaching $72.5 million and a significant after-tax gain from the sale of its insurance agency. The company announced a merger with The First Bancshares, which has been approved by shareholders, and launched a $100 million stock repurchase program. Despite a rise in nonperforming loans, Renasant’s financial performance remains robust, reflecting its strategic moves in the financial market.

