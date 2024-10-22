News & Insights

Stocks

Renasant reports Q3 adjusted EPS 70c, consensus 63c

October 22, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $26.02. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 12.88%. “The financial results for the quarter reflect solid performance and balance sheet strength,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, CEO of the company. “We were pleased to receive shareholder approval today and look forward to completing our merger with The First in the first half of 2025, pending all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all other conditions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RNST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.