Renasant reports Q3 adjusted EPS 70c, consensus 63c

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $26.02. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 12.88%. “The financial results for the quarter reflect solid performance and balance sheet strength,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, CEO of the company. “We were pleased to receive shareholder approval today and look forward to completing our merger with The First in the first half of 2025, pending all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all other conditions.”

