Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.22

The board of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of September, with investors receiving $0.22 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Renasant's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Renasant has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Renasant's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.3%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 27% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:RNST Historic Dividend August 29th 2022

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 3.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Renasant might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for Renasant for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

