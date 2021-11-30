Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.22

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.22 per share on the 1st of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Renasant's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Renasant's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 13.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 35%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.68 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Renasant has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.3% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Renasant's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Renasant Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Renasant that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

