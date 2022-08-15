Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.22

Renasant Corporation's (NASDAQ:RNST) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.22 per share on 30th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Renasant's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Renasant has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Renasant's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.3%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 27% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGS:RNST Historic Dividend August 15th 2022

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Renasant May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Renasant has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Renasant has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Renasant analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

