Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.22

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.22 per share on the 1st of January. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

Renasant's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Renasant's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 13.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 35%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:RNST Historic Dividend December 14th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Renasant Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Renasant has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Renasant that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.