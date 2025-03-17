Renasant, First Banshares Get Regulatory Approval To Complete Proposed Merger

(RTTNews) - Renasant Corp. (RNST), the parent of Renasant Bank, on Monday announced that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its merger with the First Banshares Inc. The deal is expected to be completed by April 1.

Under the deal, the First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS), a subsidiary of the First, will merge into Renasant Bank, a subsidiary of Renasant. The combination will result in $26 billion assets, and over 250 locations across the Southeast.

Both companies had previously received shareholder approval for the merger in special meetings on October 22, 2024.

In the pre-market trading, Renasant is 0.29% lesser at $34.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, The First is 0.82% higher at $34.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

