News & Insights

Markets
FNLC

Renasant, First Banshares Get Regulatory Approval To Complete Proposed Merger

March 17, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Renasant Corp. (RNST), the parent of Renasant Bank, on Monday announced that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its merger with the First Banshares Inc. The deal is expected to be completed by April 1.

Under the deal, the First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS), a subsidiary of the First, will merge into Renasant Bank, a subsidiary of Renasant. The combination will result in $26 billion assets, and over 250 locations across the Southeast.

Both companies had previously received shareholder approval for the merger in special meetings on October 22, 2024.

In the pre-market trading, Renasant is 0.29% lesser at $34.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, The First is 0.82% higher at $34.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FNLC
RNST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.