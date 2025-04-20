RENASANT Earnings Preview: Recent $RNST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RENASANT ($RNST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $173,594,820 and earnings of $0.63 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RNST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RENASANT Insider Trading Activity

RENASANT insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RENASANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of RENASANT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.