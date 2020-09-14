Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Renasant Corporation (RNST) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RNST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RNST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.07, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNST was $24.07, representing a -34.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.84 and a 32.11% increase over the 52 week low of $18.22.

RNST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RNST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports RNST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.81%, compared to an industry average of -23.7%.

