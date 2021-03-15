Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Renasant Corporation (RNST) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RNST has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNST was $46.06, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.09 and a 152.8% increase over the 52 week low of $18.22.

RNST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RNST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports RNST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.17%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

