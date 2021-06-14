Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Renasant Corporation (RNST) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that RNST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.56, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNST was $42.56, representing a -9.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.97 and a 103.73% increase over the 52 week low of $20.89.

RNST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RNST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RNST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

