Renasant Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Amid Merger Integration with The First Bancshares, Inc.

Renasant Corporation reported second-quarter 2025 earnings, including a net income of $1 million amid merger-related expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Renasant Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 earnings, reporting a net income of $1.0 million, significantly impacted by merger-related expenses and a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling over $66 million. The company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2025, which contributed to a notable increase in net interest income, reaching $222.7 million for the quarter, largely due to the merger. However, diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.01 from $0.65 in the previous quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share remained stable at $0.69. The merger resulted in organic loan and deposit growth of 6.9% and 6.8% respectively, though nonperforming loans held steady at 0.76%. The overall balance sheet showed significant assets at approximately $26.6 billion, while Renasant continues to pursue its $100 million stock repurchase program until October 2025.

Potential Positives

Renasant Corporation completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc., expanding its presence to 116 locations across multiple states and significantly increasing its total assets to approximately $26.6 billion.

Net interest income for Q2 2025 rose by $85.3 million from the previous quarter, attributed primarily to the merger impact, indicating enhanced revenue-generating capacity.

The company recorded organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6.9% annualized growth rate, which suggests strong demand for lending in the integrated platform.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.69 remained stable compared to the previous quarter, indicating resilience in earnings amidst significant integration costs.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 dropped significantly to $1 million, down from $41.5 million in the previous quarter, indicating a serious decline in profitability.

Significant merger and conversion-related expenses amounted to $20.5 million, as well as a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling $66.6 million, which heavily impacted overall earnings.

Both book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased by 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, reflecting a deterioration in the company's financial health post-merger.

FAQ

What were Renasant Corporation's second quarter earnings for 2025?

Renasant Corporation reported a net income of $1.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.01 for Q2 2025.

How did the merger with The First Bancshares impact Renasant's earnings?

The merger significantly increased noninterest income and contributed to merger-related expenses of $20.5 million in Q2 2025.

What is Renasant's adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025?

The adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2025 was $0.69, indicating stable performance amidst costs from the merger.

What is Renasant Corporation's current net interest margin?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was reported at 3.85%, improving by 40 basis points from the prior quarter.

What were the total assets of Renasant Corporation as of June 30, 2025?

As of June 30, 2025, Renasant Corporation had total assets of approximately $26.6 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RNST Data Alerts

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RNST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RNST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RNST forecast page.

$RNST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RNST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $47.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $44.0 on 01/30/2025

Full Release



TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2025.









(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)







Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024













Net income and earnings per share:



































Net income





$





1,018









$





41,518









$





38,846









$





42,536









$





78,255









Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)









(15,935





)









(593





)









—













(16,527





)









—









Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)









(50,026





)









—













—













(50,026





)









—









Basic EPS









0.01













0.65













0.69













0.54













1.39









Diluted EPS









0.01













0.65













0.69













0.53













1.38









Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)



(1)











0.69













0.66













0.69













1.36













1.33









Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)









(0.17





)









(0.01





)









—













(0.21





)









—









Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)









(0.53





)









—













—













(0.63





)









—









































































“The results for the quarter reflect significant progress on the merger and integration of The First Bancshares, Inc.,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our employees continue to work diligently on bringing two strong companies together to better serve our customers.”









Quarterly Highlights











Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.









On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the effective date of the merger, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, net of purchase accounting adjustments, had $7.9 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in loans, and $6.4 billion in deposits

















Earnings









Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, which includes merger and conversion expenses of $20.5 million and Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses of $66.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)



(1)



were $0.01 and $0.69, respectively



Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, which includes merger and conversion expenses of $20.5 million and Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses of $66.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $0.01 and $0.69, respectively



Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2025 was $222.7 million, up $85.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First



Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2025 was $222.7 million, up $85.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First



For the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%, up 40 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)



(1)



was 3.58%, up 16 basis points linked quarter



For the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%, up 40 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.58%, up 16 basis points linked quarter



Cost of total deposits was 2.12% for the second quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points linked quarter



Cost of total deposits was 2.12% for the second quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points linked quarter



Noninterest income increased $11.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First



Noninterest income increased $11.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First



Mortgage banking income increased $3.1 million linked quarter. Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) was $1.5 million. The mortgage division generated $679.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2025, up $47.5 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025, up 45 basis points linked quarter



Mortgage banking income increased $3.1 million linked quarter. Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) was $1.5 million. The mortgage division generated $679.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2025, up $47.5 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025, up 45 basis points linked quarter



Noninterest expense increased $69.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First. Merger and conversion expenses and core deposit intangible amortization increased $19.7 million and $7.8 million, respectively, linked quarter

















Balance Sheet









The combined company generated net organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, or 6.9% annualized



The combined company generated net organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, or 6.9% annualized



Securities increased $1.4 billion linked quarter, which includes $1.5 billion of securities acquired from The First. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a portion of the acquired securities for proceeds of $686.5 million, which were reinvested in higher yielding assets



Securities increased $1.4 billion linked quarter, which includes $1.5 billion of securities acquired from The First. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a portion of the acquired securities for proceeds of $686.5 million, which were reinvested in higher yielding assets



The combined company generated net organic deposit growth of $361.3 million for the quarter, or 6.8% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First, and represented 24.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025

















Capital and Stock Repurchase Program









Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)



decreased 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, due to the merger with The First



Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, due to the merger with The First



The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2025

















Credit Quality









The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $81.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which includes a $66.6 million Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $81.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which includes a $66.6 million Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments



The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at June 30, 2025, up one basis point linked quarter; net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million



The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at June 30, 2025, up one basis point linked quarter; net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million



The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 204.97% at June 30, 2025, compared to 206.55% at March 31, 2025



The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 204.97% at June 30, 2025, compared to 206.55% at March 31, 2025



Nonperforming loans to total loans remained at 0.76% at June 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.66% at June 30, 2025, compared to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the merger with The First











(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.











Income Statement













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024













Interest income











































Loans held for investment





$





301,794





$





196,566





$





199,240









$





202,655









$





198,397













$





498,360





$





390,787













Loans held for sale









4,639









3,008









3,564













4,212













3,530

















7,647









5,838













Securities









28,408









12,117









10,510













10,304













10,410

















40,525









21,110













Other









9,057









8,639









12,030













11,872













7,874

















17,696









15,655















Total interest income











343,898









220,330









225,344













229,043













220,211

















564,228









433,390















Interest expense











































Deposits









111,921









79,386









85,571













90,787













87,621

















191,307









170,234













Borrowings









13,118









6,747









6,891













7,258













7,564

















19,865









14,840















Total interest expense











125,039









86,133









92,462













98,045













95,185

















211,172









185,074















Net interest income











218,859









134,197









132,882













130,998













125,026

















353,056









248,316















Provision for credit losses











































Provision for loan losses









75,400









2,050









3,100













1,210













4,300

















77,450









6,938













Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments









5,922









2,700









(500





)









(275





)









(1,000





)













8,622









(1,200





)











Total provision for credit losses











81,322









4,750









2,600













935













3,300

















86,072









5,738















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











137,537









129,447









130,282













130,063













121,726

















266,984









242,578















Noninterest income











48,334









36,395









34,218













89,299













38,762

















84,729









80,143















Noninterest expense











183,204









113,876









114,747













121,983













111,976

















297,080









224,888















Income before income taxes











2,667









51,966









49,753













97,379













48,512

















54,633









97,833















Income taxes











1,649









10,448









5,006













24,924













9,666

















12,097









19,578















Net income







$





1,018





$





41,518





$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846













$





42,536





$





78,255





















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





65,877





$





42,111





$





46,458









$





42,960









$





38,846













$





107,987





$





75,421













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





103,001





$





57,507





$





54,177









$





56,238









$





51,812













$





160,508





$





100,043





















































Basic earnings per share





$





0.01





$





0.65





$





0.70









$





1.18









$





0.69













$





0.54





$





1.39













Diluted earnings per share









0.01









0.65









0.70













1.18













0.69

















0.53









1.38













Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



(1)











0.69









0.66









0.73













0.70













0.69

















1.36









1.33













Average basic shares outstanding









94,580,927









63,666,419









63,565,437













61,217,094













56,342,909

















79,209,073









56,275,628













Average diluted shares outstanding









95,136,160









64,028,025









64,056,303













61,632,448













56,684,626

















79,671,775









56,607,947













Cash dividends per common share





$





0.22





$





0.22





$





0.22









$





0.22









$





0.22













$





0.44





$





0.44

















(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.















Performance Ratios



















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024











Return on average assets





0.02





%





0.94





%





0.99





%





1.63





%





0.90





%









0.39





%





0.91





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







1.01









0.95









1.03









0.97









0.90













0.98









0.88













Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







0.13









1.01









1.07









1.75









0.98













0.48









0.99













Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







1.18









1.02









1.11









1.05









0.98













1.12









0.96













Return on average equity





0.11









6.25









6.70









11.29









6.68













2.66









6.77













Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







7.06









6.34









6.96









6.69









6.68













6.76









6.52













Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







1.43









10.16









10.97









18.83









12.04













5.24









12.25













Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







13.50









10.30









11.38









11.26









12.04













12.10









11.81













Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)





67.59









65.51









67.61









54.73









67.31













66.78









67.41













Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



(1)







57.07









64.43









65.82









64.62









66.60













59.95









67.41













Dividend payout ratio





2200.00









33.85









31.43









18.64









31.88













81.48









31.65





















Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios



















As of

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024











Shares outstanding









95,019,311













63,739,467













63,565,690













63,564,028













56,367,924













Market value per share





$





35.93









$





33.93









$





35.75









$





32.50









$





30.54













Book value per share









39.77













42.79













42.13













41.82













41.77













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)











23.10













27.07













26.36













26.02













23.89













Shareholders’ equity to assets









14.19





%









14.93





%









14.85





%









14.80





%









13.45





%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)



(1)











8.77













9.99













9.84













9.76













8.16













Leverage ratio



(2)











9.36













11.39













11.34













11.32













9.81













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



(2)











11.09













12.59













12.73













12.88













10.75













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



(2)











11.09













13.35













13.50













13.67













11.53













Total risk-based capital ratio



(2)











14.99













16.89













17.08













17.32













15.15

















(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.











(2)



Preliminary











Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024













Noninterest income











































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





13,618





$





10,364





$





10,549





$





10,438





$





10,286









$





23,982





$





20,792









Fees and commissions









6,650









3,787









4,181









4,116









3,944













10,437









7,893









Insurance commissions









—









—









—









—









2,758













—









5,474









Wealth management revenue









7,345









7,067









6,371









5,835









5,684













14,412









11,353









Mortgage banking income









11,263









8,147









6,861









8,447









9,698













19,410









21,068









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—









—









—









53,349









—













—









—









Gain on extinguishment of debt









—









—









—









—









—













—









56









BOLI income









3,383









2,929









3,317









2,858









2,701













6,312









5,392









Other









6,075









4,101









2,939









4,256









3,691













10,176









8,115











Total noninterest income







$





48,334





$





36,395





$





34,218





$





89,299





$





38,762









$





84,729





$





80,143











Noninterest expense











































Salaries and employee benefits





$





99,542





$





71,957





$





70,260





$





71,307





$





70,731









$





171,499





$





142,201









Data processing









5,438









4,089









4,145









4,133









3,945













9,527









7,752









Net occupancy and equipment









17,359









11,754









11,312









11,415









11,844













29,113









23,233









Other real estate owned









157









685









590









56









105













842









212









Professional fees









4,223









2,884









2,686









3,189









3,195













7,107









6,543









Advertising and public relations









4,490









4,297









3,840









3,677









3,807













8,787









8,693









Intangible amortization









8,884









1,080









1,133









1,160









1,186













9,964









2,398









Communications









3,184









2,033









2,067









2,176









2,112













5,217









4,136









Merger and conversion related expenses









20,479









791









2,076









11,273









—













21,270









—









Other









19,448









14,306









16,638









13,597









15,051













33,754









29,720











Total noninterest expense







$





183,204





$





113,876





$





114,747





$





121,983





$





111,976









$





297,080





$





224,888

















Mortgage Banking Income













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024











Gain on sales of loans, net





$





5,316





$





4,500





$





2,379





$





4,499





$





5,199









$





9,816





$





9,734









Fees, net









3,740









2,317









2,850









2,646









2,866













6,057









4,720









Mortgage servicing income, net









2,207









1,330









1,632









1,302









1,633













3,537









6,614











Total mortgage banking income







$





11,263





$





8,147





$





6,861





$





8,447





$





9,698









$





19,410





$





21,068

















Balance Sheet













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,378,612









$





1,091,339









$





1,092,032









$





1,275,620









$





851,906













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost









1,076,817













1,101,901













1,126,112













1,150,531













1,174,663













Securities available for sale, at fair value









2,471,487













1,002,056













831,013













764,844













749,685













Loans held for sale, at fair value









356,791













226,003













246,171













291,735













266,406













Loans held for investment









18,563,447













13,055,593













12,885,020













12,627,648













12,604,755













Allowance for credit losses on loans









(290,770





)









(203,931





)









(201,756





)









(200,378





)









(199,871





)









Loans, net









18,272,677













12,851,662













12,683,264













12,427,270













12,404,884













Premises and equipment, net









465,100













279,011













279,796













280,550













280,966













Other real estate owned









11,750













8,654













8,673













9,136













7,366













Goodwill









1,419,782













988,898













988,898













988,898













991,665













Other intangibles









163,751













13,025













14,105













15,238













16,397













Bank-owned life insurance









486,613













337,502













391,810













389,138













387,791













Mortgage servicing rights









64,539













72,902













72,991













71,990













72,092













Other assets









457,056













298,428













300,003













293,890













306,570















Total assets







$





26,624,975









$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391











































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





5,356,153









$





3,541,375









$





3,403,981









$





3,529,801









$





3,539,453













Interest-bearing









16,226,484













11,230,720













11,168,631













10,979,950













10,715,760













Total deposits









21,582,637













14,772,095













14,572,612













14,509,751













14,255,213













Short-term borrowings









405,349













108,015













108,018













108,732













232,741













Long-term debt









556,976













433,309













430,614













433,177













428,677













Other liabilities









301,159













230,857













245,306













249,102













239,059















Total liabilities











22,846,121













15,544,276













15,356,550













15,300,762













15,155,690











































Shareholders’ equity:































Common stock









488,612













332,421













332,421













332,421













296,483













Treasury stock









(90,248





)









(91,646





)









(97,196





)









(97,251





)









(97,534





)









Additional paid-in capital









2,393,566













1,486,849













1,491,847













1,488,678













1,304,782













Retained earnings









1,100,965













1,121,102













1,093,854













1,063,324













1,005,086













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(114,041





)









(121,621





)









(142,608





)









(129,094





)









(154,116





)











Total shareholders’ equity











3,778,854













2,727,105













2,678,318













2,658,078













2,354,701















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





26,624,975









$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate









Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate









Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate











Interest-earning assets:













































Loans held for investment





$





18,448,000





$





304,834





6.63





%





$





12,966,869





$





199,504





6.24





%





$





12,575,651





$





200,670





6.41





%









Loans held for sale









287,855









4,639





6.45





%









200,917









3,008





5.99





%









219,826









3,530





6.42





%









Taxable securities









3,106,565









24,917





3.21





%









1,883,535









10,971





2.33





%









1,832,002









9,258





2.02





%









Tax-exempt securities









462,732









4,309





3.72





%









259,800









1,443





2.22





%









263,937









1,451





2.20





%









Total securities









3,569,297









29,226





3.28





%









2,143,335









12,414





2.32





%









2,095,939









10,709





2.04





%









Interest-bearing balances with banks









901,803









9,057





4.03





%









824,743









8,639





4.25





%









595,030









7,874





5.32





%









Total interest-earning assets









23,206,955









347,756





6.01





%









16,135,864









223,565





5.61





%









15,486,446









222,783





5.77





%









Cash and due from banks









357,338

















181,869

















187,519

















Intangible assets









1,589,490

















1,002,511

















1,008,638

















Other assets









1,029,082

















669,392

















688,766

















Total assets





$





26,182,865













$





17,989,636













$





17,371,369

















Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing demand



(1)







$





11,191,443





$





76,542





2.74





%





$





7,835,617





$





54,710





2.83





%





$





7,094,411





$





56,132





3.17





%









Savings deposits









1,322,007









1,032





0.31





%









813,451









711





0.35





%









839,638









729





0.35





%









Brokered deposits









—









—





—





%









—









—





—





%









294,650









3,944





5.37





%









Time deposits









3,404,482









34,347





4.05





%









2,474,218









23,965





3.93





%









2,487,873









26,816





4.34





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









15,917,932









111,921





2.82





%









11,123,286









79,386





2.89





%









10,716,572









87,621





3.28





%









Borrowed funds









1,036,045









13,118





5.07





%









556,734









6,747





4.88





%









583,965









7,564





5.19





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









16,953,977









125,039





2.96





%









11,680,020









86,133





2.99





%









11,300,537









95,185





3.38





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









5,233,976

















3,408,830

















3,509,109

















Other liabilities









249,861

















208,105

















223,992

















Shareholders’ equity









3,745,051

















2,692,681

















2,337,731

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





26,182,865













$





17,989,636













$





17,371,369

















Net interest income/ net interest margin









$





222,717





3.85





%









$





137,432





3.45





%









$





127,598





3.31





%









Cost of funding













2.26





%













2.31





%













2.58





%









Cost of total deposits













2.12





%













2.22





%













2.47





%













(1)



Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued













(Dollars in thousands)







Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate









Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate











Interest-earning assets:

































Loans held for investment





$





15,722,576





$





504,338





6.47





%





$





12,491,814





$





395,310





6.35





%









Loans held for sale









244,626









7,647





6.25





%









187,604









5,838





6.22





%









Taxable securities









2,498,428









35,888





2.87





%









1,861,909









18,763





2.02





%









Tax-exempt securities









361,827









5,752





3.18





%









267,108









2,956





2.21





%









Total securities









2,860,255









41,640





2.91





%









2,129,017









21,719





2.04





%









Interest-bearing balances with banks









863,486









17,696





4.13





%









582,683









15,655





5.40





%









Total interest-earning assets









19,690,943









571,321





5.84





%









15,391,118









438,522





5.72





%









Cash and due from banks









270,088

















188,011

















Intangible assets









1,297,622

















1,009,232

















Other assets









850,231

















701,770

















Total assets





$





22,108,884













$





17,290,131

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand



(1)







$





9,522,800





$





131,252





2.78





%





$





7,025,200





$





108,632





3.10





%









Savings deposits









1,069,134









1,743





0.33





%









850,018









1,459





0.34





%









Brokered deposits









—









—





—





%









370,129









9,931





5.38





%









Time deposits









2,941,920









58,312





3.99





%









2,403,646









50,212





4.20





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









13,533,854









191,307





2.85





%









10,648,993









170,234





3.21





%









Borrowed funds









797,714









19,865





5.00





%









573,182









14,840





5.19





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









14,331,568









211,172





2.97





%









11,222,175









185,074





3.31





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









4,326,445

















3,513,860

















Other liabilities









229,098

















228,090

















Shareholders’ equity









3,221,773

















2,326,006

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





22,108,884













$





17,290,131

















Net interest income/ net interest margin









$





360,149





3.68





%









$





253,448





3.30





%









Cost of funding













2.28





%













2.52





%









Cost of total deposits













2.16





%













2.41





%













(1)



Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.











Loan Portfolio













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Loan Portfolio:































Commercial, financial, agricultural





$





2,666,923





$





1,888,580





$





1,885,817





$





1,804,961





$





1,847,762









Lease financing









89,568









85,412









90,591









98,159









102,996









Real estate - construction









1,339,967









1,090,862









1,093,653









1,198,838









1,355,425









Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages









4,874,679









3,583,080









3,488,877









3,440,038









3,435,818









Real estate - commercial mortgages









9,470,134









6,320,120









6,236,068









5,995,152









5,766,478









Installment loans to individuals









122,176









87,539









90,014









90,500









96,276











Total loans







$





18,563,447





$





13,055,593





$





12,885,020





$





12,627,648





$





12,604,755

















Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Nonperforming Assets:































Nonaccruing loans





$





137,999









$





98,638









$





110,811









$





113,872









$





97,795













Loans 90 days or more past due









3,860













95













2,464













5,351













240













Total nonperforming loans









141,859













98,733













113,275













119,223













98,035













Other real estate owned









11,750













8,654













8,673













9,136













7,366













Total nonperforming assets





$





153,609









$





107,387









$





121,948









$





128,359









$





105,401











































Criticized Loans































Classified loans





$





333,626









$





224,654









$





241,708









$





218,135









$





191,595













Special Mention loans









159,931













95,778













130,882













163,804













138,343













Criticized loans



(1)







$





493,557









$





320,432









$





372,590









$





381,939









$





329,938









































Allowance for credit losses on loans





$





290,770









$





203,931









$





201,756









$





200,378









$





199,871













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)





$





12,054









$





(125





)





$





1,722









$





703









$





5,481













Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans









0.26





%









—





%









0.05





%









0.02





%









0.18





%









Nonperforming loans / total loans









0.76













0.76













0.88













0.94













0.78













Nonperforming assets / total assets









0.58













0.59













0.68













0.71













0.60













Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans









1.57













1.56













1.57













1.59













1.59













Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans









204.97













206.55













178.11













168.07













203.88













Criticized loans / total loans









2.66













2.45













2.89













3.02













2.62

















(1)



Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.









CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:







A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.





The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gtM01rRI



. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.





The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6698526 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 6, 2025.







ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:







Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.6 billion and operates 300 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:







This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.





Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.





Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:







In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.





These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the second quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses, the Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments, and gain on sales of MSRs), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.





None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.









Non-GAAP Reconciliations













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024













Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)



































Net income (GAAP)





$





1,018









$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846













$





42,536









$





78,255













Income taxes









1,649













10,448













5,006













24,924













9,666

















12,097













19,578













Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)









81,322













4,750













2,600













935













3,300

















86,072













5,738













Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)





$





83,989









$





56,716









$





52,353









$





98,314









$





51,812













$





140,705









$





103,571













Merger and conversion expense









20,479













791













2,076













11,273













—

















21,270













—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













—

















—













(56





)









Gain on sales of MSR









(1,467





)









—













(252





)









—













—

















(1,467





)









(3,472





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













—













(53,349





)









—

















—













—













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)





$





103,001









$





57,507









$





54,177









$





56,238









$





51,812













$





160,508









$





100,043























































Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income



































Net income (GAAP)





$





1,018









$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846













$





42,536









$





78,255













Amortization of intangibles









8,884













1,080













1,133













1,160













1,186

















9,964













2,398













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(2,212





)









(270





)









(283





)









(296





)









(233





)













(2,481





)









(470





)









Tangible net income (non-GAAP)





$





7,690









$





42,328









$





45,597









$





73,319









$





39,799













$





50,019









$





80,183





















































Net income (GAAP)





$





1,018









$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846













$





42,536









$





78,255













Merger and conversion expense









20,479













791













2,076













11,273













—

















21,270













—













Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses









62,190













—













—













—













—

















62,190













—













Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments









4,422













—













—













—













—

















4,422













—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













—

















—













(56





)









Gain on sales of MSR









(1,467





)









—













(252





)









—













—

















(1,467





)









(3,472





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













—













(53,349





)









—

















—













—













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(20,765





)









(198





)









(113





)









12,581













—

















(20,964





)









694













Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





$





65,877









$





42,111









$





46,458









$





42,960









$





38,846













$





107,987









$





75,421













Amortization of intangibles









8,884













1,080













1,133













1,160













1,186

















9,964













2,398













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(2,212





)









(270





)









(283





)









(296





)









(233





)













(2,481





)









(470





)









Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)





$





72,549









$





42,921









$





47,308









$





43,824









$





39,799













$





115,470









$





77,349















Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity



































Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)





$





3,745,051









$





2,692,681









$





2,656,885









$





2,553,586









$





2,337,731













$





3,221,773









$





2,326,006













Average intangible assets









(1,589,490





)









(1,002,511





)









(1,003,551





)









(1,004,701





)









(1,008,638





)













(1,297,622





)









(1,009,232





)









Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)





$





2,155,561









$





1,690,170









$





1,653,334









$





1,548,885









$





1,329,093













$





1,924,151









$





1,316,774





















































Average assets (GAAP)





$





26,182,865









$





17,989,636









$





17,943,148









$





17,681,664









$





17,371,369













$





22,108,884









$





17,290,131













Average intangible assets









(1,589,490





)









(1,002,511





)









(1,003,551





)









(1,004,701





)









(1,008,638





)













(1,297,622





)









(1,009,232





)









Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





24,593,375









$





16,987,125









$





16,939,597









$





16,676,963









$





16,362,731













$





20,811,262









$





16,280,899





















































Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)





$





3,778,854









$





2,727,105









$





2,678,318









$





2,658,078









$





2,354,701













$





3,778,854









$





2,354,701













Intangible assets









(1,583,533





)









(1,001,923





)









(1,003,003





)









(1,004,136





)









(1,008,062





)













(1,583,533





)









(1,008,062





)









Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)





$





2,195,321









$





1,725,182









$





1,675,315









$





1,653,942









$





1,346,639













$





2,195,321









$





1,346,639





















































Total assets (GAAP)





$





26,624,975









$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391













$





26,624,975









$





17,510,391













Intangible assets









(1,583,533





)









(1,001,923





)









(1,003,003





)









(1,004,136





)









(1,008,062





)













(1,583,533





)









(1,008,062





)









Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





25,041,442









$





17,269,458









$





17,031,865









$





16,954,704









$





16,502,329













$





25,041,442









$





16,502,329























































Adjusted Performance Ratios











































Return on average assets (GAAP)









0.02





%









0.94





%









0.99





%









1.63





%









0.90





%













0.39





%









0.91





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)









1.01













0.95













1.03













0.97













0.90

















0.98













0.88













Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)









0.13













1.01













1.07













1.75













0.98

















0.48













0.99













Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)









1.29













1.28













1.16













2.21













1.20

















1.28













1.20













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)









1.58













1.30













1.20













1.27













1.20

















1.46













1.16













Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)









1.18













1.02













1.11













1.05













0.98

















1.12













0.96













Return on average equity (GAAP)









0.11













6.25













6.70













11.29













6.68

















2.66













6.77













Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)









7.06













6.34













6.96













6.69













6.68

















6.76













6.52













Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









1.43













10.16













10.97













18.83













12.04

















5.24













12.25













Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









13.50













10.30













11.38













11.26













12.04

















12.10













11.81























































Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



































Average diluted shares outstanding









95,136,160













64,028,025













64,056,303













61,632,448













56,684,626

















79,671,775













56,607,947





















































Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)





$





0.01









$





0.65









$





0.70









$





1.18









$





0.69













$





0.53









$





1.38













Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)





$





0.69









$





0.66









$





0.73









$





0.70









$





0.69













$





1.36









$





1.33























































Tangible Book Value Per Share











































Shares outstanding









95,019,311













63,739,467













63,565,690













63,564,028













56,367,924

















95,019,311













56,367,924





















































Book value per share (GAAP)





$





39.77









$





42.79









$





42.13









$





41.82









$





41.77













$





39.77









$





41.77













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





23.10









$





27.07









$





26.36









$





26.02









$





23.89













$





23.10









$





23.89























































Tangible Common Equity Ratio











































Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)









14.19





%









14.93





%









14.85





%









14.80





%









13.45





%













14.19





%









13.45





%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)









8.77





%









9.99





%









9.84





%









9.76





%









8.16





%













8.77





%









8.16





%











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio











































Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





222,717









$





137,432









$





135,502









$





133,576









$





127,598













$





360,149









$





253,448





















































Total noninterest income (GAAP)





$





48,334









$





36,395









$





34,218









$





89,299









$





38,762













$





84,729









$





80,143













Gain on sales of MSR









(1,467





)









—













(252





)









—













—

















(1,467





)









(3,472





)









Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













—

















—













(56





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













—













(53,349





)









—

















—













—













Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)





$





46,867









$





36,395









$





33,966









$





35,950









$





38,762













$





83,262









$





76,615





















































Noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





183,204









$





113,876









$





114,747









$





121,983









$





111,976













$





297,080









$





224,888













Amortization of intangibles









(8,884





)









(1,080





)









(1,133





)









(1,160





)









(1,186





)













(9,964





)









(2,398





)









Merger and conversion expense









(20,479





)









(791





)









(2,076





)









(11,273





)









—

















(21,270





)









—













Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)





$





153,841









$





112,005









$





111,538









$





109,550









$





110,790













$





265,846









$





222,490





















































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









67.59





%









65.51





%









67.61





%









54.73





%









67.31





%













66.78





%









67.41





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









57.07





%









64.43





%









65.82





%









64.62





%









66.60





%













59.95





%









67.41





%



















































Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin



































Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





222,717









$





137,432









$





135,502









$





133,576









$





127,598













$





360,149









$





253,448













Net interest income collected on problem loans









(2,779





)









(1,026





)









(151





)









(642





)









146

















(3,805





)









23













Accretion recognized on purchased loans









(17,834





)









(558





)









(616





)









(1,089





)









(897





)













(18,392





)









(1,697





)









Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits









4,396













—













—













—













—

















4,396













—













Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings









1,072













—













—













—













—

















1,072













—













Adjustments to net interest income





$





(15,145





)





$





(1,584





)





$





(767





)





$





(1,731





)





$





(751





)









$





(16,729





)





$





(1,674





)









Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$





207,572









$





135,848









$





134,735









$





131,845









$





126,847













$





343,420









$





251,774





















































Net interest margin (GAAP)









3.85





%









3.45





%









3.36





%









3.36





%









3.31





%













3.68





%









3.30





%









Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)









3.58





%









3.42





%









3.34





%









3.32





%









3.29





%













3.51





%









3.28





%



















































Adjusted Loan Yield











































Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





304,834









$





199,504









$





201,562









$





204,935









$





200,670













$





504,338









$





395,310













Net interest income collected on problem loans









(2,779





)









(1,026





)









(151





)









(642





)









146

















(3,805





)









23













Accretion recognized on purchased loans









(17,834





)









(558





)









(616





)









(1,089





)









(897





)













(18,392





)









(1,697





)









Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$





284,221









$





197,920









$





200,795









$





203,204









$





199,919













$





482,141









$





393,636





















































Loan yield (GAAP)









6.63





%









6.24





%









6.29





%









6.47





%









6.41





%













6.47





%









6.35





%









Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)









6.18





%









6.19





%









6.27





%









6.41





%









6.38





%













6.18





%









6.32





%













(1)



Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.































Contacts:





For Media:









For Financials:













John S. Oxford









James C. Mabry IV













Senior Vice President









Executive Vice President













Chief Marketing Officer









Chief Financial Officer













(662) 680-1219









(662) 680-1281







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.