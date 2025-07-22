Renasant Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Amid Merger Integration with The First Bancshares, Inc.

Stocks
Renasant Corporation reported second-quarter 2025 earnings, including a net income of $1 million amid merger-related expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Renasant Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 earnings, reporting a net income of $1.0 million, significantly impacted by merger-related expenses and a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling over $66 million. The company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2025, which contributed to a notable increase in net interest income, reaching $222.7 million for the quarter, largely due to the merger. However, diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.01 from $0.65 in the previous quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share remained stable at $0.69. The merger resulted in organic loan and deposit growth of 6.9% and 6.8% respectively, though nonperforming loans held steady at 0.76%. The overall balance sheet showed significant assets at approximately $26.6 billion, while Renasant continues to pursue its $100 million stock repurchase program until October 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Renasant Corporation completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc., expanding its presence to 116 locations across multiple states and significantly increasing its total assets to approximately $26.6 billion.
  • Net interest income for Q2 2025 rose by $85.3 million from the previous quarter, attributed primarily to the merger impact, indicating enhanced revenue-generating capacity.
  • The company recorded organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6.9% annualized growth rate, which suggests strong demand for lending in the integrated platform.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.69 remained stable compared to the previous quarter, indicating resilience in earnings amidst significant integration costs.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 dropped significantly to $1 million, down from $41.5 million in the previous quarter, indicating a serious decline in profitability.
  • Significant merger and conversion-related expenses amounted to $20.5 million, as well as a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling $66.6 million, which heavily impacted overall earnings.
  • Both book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased by 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, reflecting a deterioration in the company's financial health post-merger.

FAQ

What were Renasant Corporation's second quarter earnings for 2025?

Renasant Corporation reported a net income of $1.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.01 for Q2 2025.


How did the merger with The First Bancshares impact Renasant's earnings?

The merger significantly increased noninterest income and contributed to merger-related expenses of $20.5 million in Q2 2025.


What is Renasant's adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025?

The adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2025 was $0.69, indicating stable performance amidst costs from the merger.


What is Renasant Corporation's current net interest margin?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was reported at 3.85%, improving by 40 basis points from the prior quarter.


What were the total assets of Renasant Corporation as of June 30, 2025?

As of June 30, 2025, Renasant Corporation had total assets of approximately $26.6 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2025.





















































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Net income and earnings per share:






Net income
$
1,018

$
41,518

$
38,846

$
42,536

$
78,255

Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)

(15,935
)

(593
)





(16,527
)



Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)

(50,026
)









(50,026
)



Basic EPS

0.01


0.65


0.69


0.54


1.39

Diluted EPS

0.01


0.65


0.69


0.53


1.38

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

(1)

0.69


0.66


0.69


1.36


1.33

Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)

(0.17
)

(0.01
)





(0.21
)



Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)

(0.53
)









(0.63
)



















“The results for the quarter reflect significant progress on the merger and integration of The First Bancshares, Inc.,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our employees continue to work diligently on bringing two strong companies together to better serve our customers.”





Quarterly Highlights





Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.




  • On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the effective date of the merger, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, net of purchase accounting adjustments, had $7.9 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in loans, and $6.4 billion in deposits








Earnings




  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, which includes merger and conversion expenses of $20.5 million and Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses of $66.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

    (1)

    were $0.01 and $0.69, respectively


  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2025 was $222.7 million, up $85.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First


  • For the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%, up 40 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)

    (1)

    was 3.58%, up 16 basis points linked quarter


  • Cost of total deposits was 2.12% for the second quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points linked quarter


  • Noninterest income increased $11.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First


  • Mortgage banking income increased $3.1 million linked quarter. Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) was $1.5 million. The mortgage division generated $679.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2025, up $47.5 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025, up 45 basis points linked quarter


  • Noninterest expense increased $69.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First. Merger and conversion expenses and core deposit intangible amortization increased $19.7 million and $7.8 million, respectively, linked quarter








Balance Sheet




  • The combined company generated net organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, or 6.9% annualized


  • Securities increased $1.4 billion linked quarter, which includes $1.5 billion of securities acquired from The First. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a portion of the acquired securities for proceeds of $686.5 million, which were reinvested in higher yielding assets


  • The combined company generated net organic deposit growth of $361.3 million for the quarter, or 6.8% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First, and represented 24.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025








Capital and Stock Repurchase Program




  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

    (1)

    decreased 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, due to the merger with The First


  • The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2025








Credit Quality




  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $81.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which includes a $66.6 million Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments


  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at June 30, 2025, up one basis point linked quarter; net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million


  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 204.97% at June 30, 2025, compared to 206.55% at March 31, 2025


  • Nonperforming loans to total loans remained at 0.76% at June 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.66% at June 30, 2025, compared to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the merger with The First





(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.





Income Statement









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Interest income








Loans held for investment
$
301,794
$
196,566
$
199,240

$
202,655

$
198,397


$
498,360
$
390,787

Loans held for sale

4,639

3,008

3,564


4,212


3,530



7,647

5,838

Securities

28,408

12,117

10,510


10,304


10,410



40,525

21,110

Other

9,057

8,639

12,030


11,872


7,874



17,696

15,655


Total interest income

343,898

220,330

225,344


229,043


220,211



564,228

433,390


Interest expense








Deposits

111,921

79,386

85,571


90,787


87,621



191,307

170,234

Borrowings

13,118

6,747

6,891


7,258


7,564



19,865

14,840


Total interest expense

125,039

86,133

92,462


98,045


95,185



211,172

185,074


Net interest income

218,859

134,197

132,882


130,998


125,026



353,056

248,316


Provision for credit losses








Provision for loan losses

75,400

2,050

3,100


1,210


4,300



77,450

6,938

Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments

5,922

2,700

(500
)

(275
)

(1,000
)


8,622

(1,200
)


Total provision for credit losses

81,322

4,750

2,600


935


3,300



86,072

5,738


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

137,537

129,447

130,282


130,063


121,726



266,984

242,578


Noninterest income

48,334

36,395

34,218


89,299


38,762



84,729

80,143


Noninterest expense

183,204

113,876

114,747


121,983


111,976



297,080

224,888


Income before income taxes

2,667

51,966

49,753


97,379


48,512



54,633

97,833


Income taxes

1,649

10,448

5,006


24,924


9,666



12,097

19,578


Net income
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846


$
42,536
$
78,255










Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

(1)
$
65,877
$
42,111
$
46,458

$
42,960

$
38,846


$
107,987
$
75,421

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)

(1)
$
103,001
$
57,507
$
54,177

$
56,238

$
51,812


$
160,508
$
100,043










Basic earnings per share
$
0.01
$
0.65
$
0.70

$
1.18

$
0.69


$
0.54
$
1.39

Diluted earnings per share

0.01

0.65

0.70


1.18


0.69



0.53

1.38

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

(1)

0.69

0.66

0.73


0.70


0.69



1.36

1.33

Average basic shares outstanding

94,580,927

63,666,419

63,565,437


61,217,094


56,342,909



79,209,073

56,275,628

Average diluted shares outstanding

95,136,160

64,028,025

64,056,303


61,632,448


56,684,626



79,671,775

56,607,947

Cash dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22

$
0.22

$
0.22


$
0.44
$
0.44




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.







Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Return on average assets
0.02
%
0.94
%
0.99
%
1.63
%
0.90
%

0.39
%
0.91
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
1.01

0.95

1.03

0.97

0.90


0.98

0.88

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
0.13

1.01

1.07

1.75

0.98


0.48

0.99

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
1.18

1.02

1.11

1.05

0.98


1.12

0.96

Return on average equity
0.11

6.25

6.70

11.29

6.68


2.66

6.77

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
7.06

6.34

6.96

6.69

6.68


6.76

6.52

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
1.43

10.16

10.97

18.83

12.04


5.24

12.25

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
13.50

10.30

11.38

11.26

12.04


12.10

11.81

Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)
67.59

65.51

67.61

54.73

67.31


66.78

67.41

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

(1)
57.07

64.43

65.82

64.62

66.60


59.95

67.41

Dividend payout ratio
2200.00

33.85

31.43

18.64

31.88


81.48

31.65






Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Shares outstanding

95,019,311


63,739,467


63,565,690


63,564,028


56,367,924

Market value per share
$
35.93

$
33.93

$
35.75

$
32.50

$
30.54

Book value per share

39.77


42.79


42.13


41.82


41.77

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(1)

23.10


27.07


26.36


26.02


23.89

Shareholders’ equity to assets

14.19
%

14.93
%

14.85
%

14.80
%

13.45
%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

(1)

8.77


9.99


9.84


9.76


8.16

Leverage ratio

(2)

9.36


11.39


11.34


11.32


9.81

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

(2)

11.09


12.59


12.73


12.88


10.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

(2)

11.09


13.35


13.50


13.67


11.53

Total risk-based capital ratio

(2)

14.99


16.89


17.08


17.32


15.15




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.





(2)

Preliminary





Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense






































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts
$
13,618
$
10,364
$
10,549
$
10,438
$
10,286

$
23,982
$
20,792

Fees and commissions

6,650

3,787

4,181

4,116

3,944


10,437

7,893

Insurance commissions













2,758





5,474

Wealth management revenue

7,345

7,067

6,371

5,835

5,684


14,412

11,353

Mortgage banking income

11,263

8,147

6,861

8,447

9,698


19,410

21,068

Gain on sale of insurance agency










53,349










Gain on extinguishment of debt




















56

BOLI income

3,383

2,929

3,317

2,858

2,701


6,312

5,392

Other

6,075

4,101

2,939

4,256

3,691


10,176

8,115


Total noninterest income
$
48,334
$
36,395
$
34,218
$
89,299
$
38,762

$
84,729
$
80,143


Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits
$
99,542
$
71,957
$
70,260
$
71,307
$
70,731

$
171,499
$
142,201

Data processing

5,438

4,089

4,145

4,133

3,945


9,527

7,752

Net occupancy and equipment

17,359

11,754

11,312

11,415

11,844


29,113

23,233

Other real estate owned

157

685

590

56

105


842

212

Professional fees

4,223

2,884

2,686

3,189

3,195


7,107

6,543

Advertising and public relations

4,490

4,297

3,840

3,677

3,807


8,787

8,693

Intangible amortization

8,884

1,080

1,133

1,160

1,186


9,964

2,398

Communications

3,184

2,033

2,067

2,176

2,112


5,217

4,136

Merger and conversion related expenses

20,479

791

2,076

11,273





21,270



Other

19,448

14,306

16,638

13,597

15,051


33,754

29,720


Total noninterest expense
$
183,204
$
113,876
$
114,747
$
121,983
$
111,976

$
297,080
$
224,888






Mortgage Banking Income






























































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Gain on sales of loans, net
$
5,316
$
4,500
$
2,379
$
4,499
$
5,199

$
9,816
$
9,734

Fees, net

3,740

2,317

2,850

2,646

2,866


6,057

4,720

Mortgage servicing income, net

2,207

1,330

1,632

1,302

1,633


3,537

6,614


Total mortgage banking income
$
11,263
$
8,147
$
6,861
$
8,447
$
9,698

$
19,410
$
21,068






Balance Sheet



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Assets





Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,378,612

$
1,091,339

$
1,092,032

$
1,275,620

$
851,906

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

1,076,817


1,101,901


1,126,112


1,150,531


1,174,663

Securities available for sale, at fair value

2,471,487


1,002,056


831,013


764,844


749,685

Loans held for sale, at fair value

356,791


226,003


246,171


291,735


266,406

Loans held for investment

18,563,447


13,055,593


12,885,020


12,627,648


12,604,755

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(290,770
)

(203,931
)

(201,756
)

(200,378
)

(199,871
)

Loans, net

18,272,677


12,851,662


12,683,264


12,427,270


12,404,884

Premises and equipment, net

465,100


279,011


279,796


280,550


280,966

Other real estate owned

11,750


8,654


8,673


9,136


7,366

Goodwill

1,419,782


988,898


988,898


988,898


991,665

Other intangibles

163,751


13,025


14,105


15,238


16,397

Bank-owned life insurance

486,613


337,502


391,810


389,138


387,791

Mortgage servicing rights

64,539


72,902


72,991


71,990


72,092

Other assets

457,056


298,428


300,003


293,890


306,570


Total assets
$
26,624,975

$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391








Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
5,356,153

$
3,541,375

$
3,403,981

$
3,529,801

$
3,539,453

Interest-bearing

16,226,484


11,230,720


11,168,631


10,979,950


10,715,760

Total deposits

21,582,637


14,772,095


14,572,612


14,509,751


14,255,213

Short-term borrowings

405,349


108,015


108,018


108,732


232,741

Long-term debt

556,976


433,309


430,614


433,177


428,677

Other liabilities

301,159


230,857


245,306


249,102


239,059


Total liabilities

22,846,121


15,544,276


15,356,550


15,300,762


15,155,690








Shareholders’ equity:





Common stock

488,612


332,421


332,421


332,421


296,483

Treasury stock

(90,248
)

(91,646
)

(97,196
)

(97,251
)

(97,534
)

Additional paid-in capital

2,393,566


1,486,849


1,491,847


1,488,678


1,304,782

Retained earnings

1,100,965


1,121,102


1,093,854


1,063,324


1,005,086

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(114,041
)

(121,621
)

(142,608
)

(129,094
)

(154,116
)


Total shareholders’ equity

3,778,854


2,727,105


2,678,318


2,658,078


2,354,701


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
26,624,975

$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391






Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Interest-earning assets:









Loans held for investment
$
18,448,000
$
304,834
6.63
%
$
12,966,869
$
199,504
6.24
%
$
12,575,651
$
200,670
6.41
%

Loans held for sale

287,855

4,639
6.45
%

200,917

3,008
5.99
%

219,826

3,530
6.42
%

Taxable securities

3,106,565

24,917
3.21
%

1,883,535

10,971
2.33
%

1,832,002

9,258
2.02
%

Tax-exempt securities

462,732

4,309
3.72
%

259,800

1,443
2.22
%

263,937

1,451
2.20
%

Total securities

3,569,297

29,226
3.28
%

2,143,335

12,414
2.32
%

2,095,939

10,709
2.04
%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

901,803

9,057
4.03
%

824,743

8,639
4.25
%

595,030

7,874
5.32
%

Total interest-earning assets

23,206,955

347,756
6.01
%

16,135,864

223,565
5.61
%

15,486,446

222,783
5.77
%

Cash and due from banks

357,338



181,869



187,519


Intangible assets

1,589,490



1,002,511



1,008,638


Other assets

1,029,082



669,392



688,766


Total assets
$
26,182,865


$
17,989,636


$
17,371,369


Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing demand

(1)
$
11,191,443
$
76,542
2.74
%
$
7,835,617
$
54,710
2.83
%
$
7,094,411
$
56,132
3.17
%

Savings deposits

1,322,007

1,032
0.31
%

813,451

711
0.35
%

839,638

729
0.35
%

Brokered deposits








%








%

294,650

3,944
5.37
%

Time deposits

3,404,482

34,347
4.05
%

2,474,218

23,965
3.93
%

2,487,873

26,816
4.34
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,917,932

111,921
2.82
%

11,123,286

79,386
2.89
%

10,716,572

87,621
3.28
%

Borrowed funds

1,036,045

13,118
5.07
%

556,734

6,747
4.88
%

583,965

7,564
5.19
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,953,977

125,039
2.96
%

11,680,020

86,133
2.99
%

11,300,537

95,185
3.38
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,233,976



3,408,830



3,509,109


Other liabilities

249,861



208,105



223,992


Shareholders’ equity

3,745,051



2,692,681



2,337,731


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
26,182,865


$
17,989,636


$
17,371,369


Net interest income/ net interest margin

$
222,717
3.85
%

$
137,432
3.45
%

$
127,598
3.31
%

Cost of funding


2.26
%


2.31
%


2.58
%

Cost of total deposits


2.12
%


2.22
%


2.47
%




(1)

Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued






















































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Interest-earning assets:






Loans held for investment
$
15,722,576
$
504,338
6.47
%
$
12,491,814
$
395,310
6.35
%

Loans held for sale

244,626

7,647
6.25
%

187,604

5,838
6.22
%

Taxable securities

2,498,428

35,888
2.87
%

1,861,909

18,763
2.02
%

Tax-exempt securities

361,827

5,752
3.18
%

267,108

2,956
2.21
%

Total securities

2,860,255

41,640
2.91
%

2,129,017

21,719
2.04
%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

863,486

17,696
4.13
%

582,683

15,655
5.40
%

Total interest-earning assets

19,690,943

571,321
5.84
%

15,391,118

438,522
5.72
%

Cash and due from banks

270,088



188,011


Intangible assets

1,297,622



1,009,232


Other assets

850,231



701,770


Total assets
$
22,108,884


$
17,290,131


Interest-bearing liabilities:






Interest-bearing demand

(1)
$
9,522,800
$
131,252
2.78
%
$
7,025,200
$
108,632
3.10
%

Savings deposits

1,069,134

1,743
0.33
%

850,018

1,459
0.34
%

Brokered deposits








%

370,129

9,931
5.38
%

Time deposits

2,941,920

58,312
3.99
%

2,403,646

50,212
4.20
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,533,854

191,307
2.85
%

10,648,993

170,234
3.21
%

Borrowed funds

797,714

19,865
5.00
%

573,182

14,840
5.19
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,331,568

211,172
2.97
%

11,222,175

185,074
3.31
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,326,445



3,513,860


Other liabilities

229,098



228,090


Shareholders’ equity

3,221,773



2,326,006


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
22,108,884


$
17,290,131


Net interest income/ net interest margin

$
360,149
3.68
%

$
253,448
3.30
%

Cost of funding


2.28
%


2.52
%

Cost of total deposits


2.16
%


2.41
%




(1)

Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





Loan Portfolio




















































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Loan Portfolio:





Commercial, financial, agricultural
$
2,666,923
$
1,888,580
$
1,885,817
$
1,804,961
$
1,847,762

Lease financing

89,568

85,412

90,591

98,159

102,996

Real estate - construction

1,339,967

1,090,862

1,093,653

1,198,838

1,355,425

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

4,874,679

3,583,080

3,488,877

3,440,038

3,435,818

Real estate - commercial mortgages

9,470,134

6,320,120

6,236,068

5,995,152

5,766,478

Installment loans to individuals

122,176

87,539

90,014

90,500

96,276


Total loans
$
18,563,447
$
13,055,593
$
12,885,020
$
12,627,648
$
12,604,755






Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Nonperforming Assets:





Nonaccruing loans
$
137,999

$
98,638

$
110,811

$
113,872

$
97,795

Loans 90 days or more past due

3,860


95


2,464


5,351


240

Total nonperforming loans

141,859


98,733


113,275


119,223


98,035

Other real estate owned

11,750


8,654


8,673


9,136


7,366

Total nonperforming assets
$
153,609

$
107,387

$
121,948

$
128,359

$
105,401








Criticized Loans





Classified loans
$
333,626

$
224,654

$
241,708

$
218,135

$
191,595

Special Mention loans

159,931


95,778


130,882


163,804


138,343

Criticized loans

(1)
$
493,557

$
320,432

$
372,590

$
381,939

$
329,938







Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
290,770

$
203,931

$
201,756

$
200,378

$
199,871

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
12,054

$
(125
)
$
1,722

$
703

$
5,481

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.26
%



%

0.05
%

0.02
%

0.18
%

Nonperforming loans / total loans

0.76


0.76


0.88


0.94


0.78

Nonperforming assets / total assets

0.58


0.59


0.68


0.71


0.60

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans

1.57


1.56


1.57


1.59


1.59

Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans

204.97


206.55


178.11


168.07


203.88

Criticized loans / total loans

2.66


2.45


2.89


3.02


2.62




(1)

Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.




CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:



A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.



The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gtM01rRI

. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.



The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6698526 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 6, 2025.




ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:



Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.6 billion and operates 300 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.




CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:



This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.



Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.



Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.



These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the second quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses, the Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments, and gain on sales of MSRs), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.



None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)






Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018

$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846


$
42,536

$
78,255

Income taxes

1,649


10,448


5,006


24,924


9,666



12,097


19,578

Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)

81,322


4,750


2,600


935


3,300



86,072


5,738

Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
83,989

$
56,716

$
52,353

$
98,314

$
51,812


$
140,705

$
103,571

Merger and conversion expense

20,479


791


2,076


11,273







21,270





Gain on extinguishment of debt


























(56
)

Gain on sales of MSR

(1,467
)





(252
)










(1,467
)

(3,472
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency













(53,349
)













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
103,001

$
57,507

$
54,177

$
56,238

$
51,812


$
160,508

$
100,043











Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income






Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018

$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846


$
42,536

$
78,255

Amortization of intangibles

8,884


1,080


1,133


1,160


1,186



9,964


2,398

Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(2,212
)

(270
)

(283
)

(296
)

(233
)


(2,481
)

(470
)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
7,690

$
42,328

$
45,597

$
73,319

$
39,799


$
50,019

$
80,183










Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018

$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846


$
42,536

$
78,255

Merger and conversion expense

20,479


791


2,076


11,273







21,270





Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses

62,190



















62,190





Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments

4,422



















4,422





Gain on extinguishment of debt


























(56
)

Gain on sales of MSR

(1,467
)





(252
)










(1,467
)

(3,472
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency













(53,349
)













Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(20,765
)

(198
)

(113
)

12,581







(20,964
)

694

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
65,877

$
42,111

$
46,458

$
42,960

$
38,846


$
107,987

$
75,421

Amortization of intangibles

8,884


1,080


1,133


1,160


1,186



9,964


2,398

Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(2,212
)

(270
)

(283
)

(296
)

(233
)


(2,481
)

(470
)

Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
72,549

$
42,921

$
47,308

$
43,824

$
39,799


$
115,470

$
77,349


Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity






Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
3,745,051

$
2,692,681

$
2,656,885

$
2,553,586

$
2,337,731


$
3,221,773

$
2,326,006

Average intangible assets

(1,589,490
)

(1,002,511
)

(1,003,551
)

(1,004,701
)

(1,008,638
)


(1,297,622
)

(1,009,232
)

Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,155,561

$
1,690,170

$
1,653,334

$
1,548,885

$
1,329,093


$
1,924,151

$
1,316,774










Average assets (GAAP)
$
26,182,865

$
17,989,636

$
17,943,148

$
17,681,664

$
17,371,369


$
22,108,884

$
17,290,131

Average intangible assets

(1,589,490
)

(1,002,511
)

(1,003,551
)

(1,004,701
)

(1,008,638
)


(1,297,622
)

(1,009,232
)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
24,593,375

$
16,987,125

$
16,939,597

$
16,676,963

$
16,362,731


$
20,811,262

$
16,280,899










Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
3,778,854

$
2,727,105

$
2,678,318

$
2,658,078

$
2,354,701


$
3,778,854

$
2,354,701

Intangible assets

(1,583,533
)

(1,001,923
)

(1,003,003
)

(1,004,136
)

(1,008,062
)


(1,583,533
)

(1,008,062
)

Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,195,321

$
1,725,182

$
1,675,315

$
1,653,942

$
1,346,639


$
2,195,321

$
1,346,639










Total assets (GAAP)
$
26,624,975

$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391


$
26,624,975

$
17,510,391

Intangible assets

(1,583,533
)

(1,001,923
)

(1,003,003
)

(1,004,136
)

(1,008,062
)


(1,583,533
)

(1,008,062
)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
25,041,442

$
17,269,458

$
17,031,865

$
16,954,704

$
16,502,329


$
25,041,442

$
16,502,329











Adjusted Performance Ratios








Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.02
%

0.94
%

0.99
%

1.63
%

0.90
%


0.39
%

0.91
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.01


0.95


1.03


0.97


0.90



0.98


0.88

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

0.13


1.01


1.07


1.75


0.98



0.48


0.99

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)

1.29


1.28


1.16


2.21


1.20



1.28


1.20

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)

1.58


1.30


1.20


1.27


1.20



1.46


1.16

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.18


1.02


1.11


1.05


0.98



1.12


0.96

Return on average equity (GAAP)

0.11


6.25


6.70


11.29


6.68



2.66


6.77

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

7.06


6.34


6.96


6.69


6.68



6.76


6.52

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

1.43


10.16


10.97


18.83


12.04



5.24


12.25

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

13.50


10.30


11.38


11.26


12.04



12.10


11.81











Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Average diluted shares outstanding

95,136,160


64,028,025


64,056,303


61,632,448


56,684,626



79,671,775


56,607,947










Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.01

$
0.65

$
0.70

$
1.18

$
0.69


$
0.53

$
1.38

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.69

$
0.66

$
0.73

$
0.70

$
0.69


$
1.36

$
1.33











Tangible Book Value Per Share








Shares outstanding

95,019,311


63,739,467


63,565,690


63,564,028


56,367,924



95,019,311


56,367,924










Book value per share (GAAP)
$
39.77

$
42.79

$
42.13

$
41.82

$
41.77


$
39.77

$
41.77

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
23.10

$
27.07

$
26.36

$
26.02

$
23.89


$
23.10

$
23.89











Tangible Common Equity Ratio








Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)

14.19
%

14.93
%

14.85
%

14.80
%

13.45
%


14.19
%

13.45
%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

8.77
%

9.99
%

9.84
%

9.76
%

8.16
%


8.77
%

8.16
%


Adjusted Efficiency Ratio








Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
222,717

$
137,432

$
135,502

$
133,576

$
127,598


$
360,149

$
253,448










Total noninterest income (GAAP)
$
48,334

$
36,395

$
34,218

$
89,299

$
38,762


$
84,729

$
80,143

Gain on sales of MSR

(1,467
)





(252
)










(1,467
)

(3,472
)

Gain on extinguishment of debt


























(56
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency













(53,349
)













Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
46,867

$
36,395

$
33,966

$
35,950

$
38,762


$
83,262

$
76,615










Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
183,204

$
113,876

$
114,747

$
121,983

$
111,976


$
297,080

$
224,888

Amortization of intangibles

(8,884
)

(1,080
)

(1,133
)

(1,160
)

(1,186
)


(9,964
)

(2,398
)

Merger and conversion expense

(20,479
)

(791
)

(2,076
)

(11,273
)






(21,270
)




Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
153,841

$
112,005

$
111,538

$
109,550

$
110,790


$
265,846

$
222,490










Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

67.59
%

65.51
%

67.61
%

54.73
%

67.31
%


66.78
%

67.41
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.07
%

64.43
%

65.82
%

64.62
%

66.60
%


59.95
%

67.41
%











Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin






Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
222,717

$
137,432

$
135,502

$
133,576

$
127,598


$
360,149

$
253,448

Net interest income collected on problem loans

(2,779
)

(1,026
)

(151
)

(642
)

146



(3,805
)

23

Accretion recognized on purchased loans

(17,834
)

(558
)

(616
)

(1,089
)

(897
)


(18,392
)

(1,697
)

Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits

4,396



















4,396





Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings

1,072



















1,072





Adjustments to net interest income
$
(15,145
)
$
(1,584
)
$
(767
)
$
(1,731
)
$
(751
)

$
(16,729
)
$
(1,674
)

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
207,572

$
135,848

$
134,735

$
131,845

$
126,847


$
343,420

$
251,774










Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.85
%

3.45
%

3.36
%

3.36
%

3.31
%


3.68
%

3.30
%

Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)

3.58
%

3.42
%

3.34
%

3.32
%

3.29
%


3.51
%

3.28
%











Adjusted Loan Yield








Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
304,834

$
199,504

$
201,562

$
204,935

$
200,670


$
504,338

$
395,310

Net interest income collected on problem loans

(2,779
)

(1,026
)

(151
)

(642
)

146



(3,805
)

23

Accretion recognized on purchased loans

(17,834
)

(558
)

(616
)

(1,089
)

(897
)


(18,392
)

(1,697
)

Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
284,221

$
197,920

$
200,795

$
203,204

$
199,919


$
482,141

$
393,636










Loan yield (GAAP)

6.63
%

6.24
%

6.29
%

6.47
%

6.41
%


6.47
%

6.35
%

Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)

6.18
%

6.19
%

6.27
%

6.41
%

6.38
%


6.18
%

6.32
%




(1)

Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.



