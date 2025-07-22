Renasant Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Amid Merger Integration with The First Bancshares, Inc.

Renasant Corporation reported second-quarter 2025 earnings, including a net income of $1 million amid merger-related expenses.
Renasant Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 earnings, reporting a net income of $1.0 million, significantly impacted by merger-related expenses and a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling over $66 million. The company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2025, which contributed to a notable increase in net interest income, reaching $222.7 million for the quarter, largely due to the merger. However, diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.01 from $0.65 in the previous quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share remained stable at $0.69. The merger resulted in organic loan and deposit growth of 6.9% and 6.8% respectively, though nonperforming loans held steady at 0.76%. The overall balance sheet showed significant assets at approximately $26.6 billion, while Renasant continues to pursue its $100 million stock repurchase program until October 2025.
- Renasant Corporation completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc., expanding its presence to 116 locations across multiple states and significantly increasing its total assets to approximately $26.6 billion.
- Net interest income for Q2 2025 rose by $85.3 million from the previous quarter, attributed primarily to the merger impact, indicating enhanced revenue-generating capacity.
- The company recorded organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6.9% annualized growth rate, which suggests strong demand for lending in the integrated platform.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.69 remained stable compared to the previous quarter, indicating resilience in earnings amidst significant integration costs.
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 dropped significantly to $1 million, down from $41.5 million in the previous quarter, indicating a serious decline in profitability.
- Significant merger and conversion-related expenses amounted to $20.5 million, as well as a Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses totaling $66.6 million, which heavily impacted overall earnings.
- Both book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased by 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, reflecting a deterioration in the company's financial health post-merger.
What were Renasant Corporation's second quarter earnings for 2025?
Renasant Corporation reported a net income of $1.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.01 for Q2 2025.
How did the merger with The First Bancshares impact Renasant's earnings?
The merger significantly increased noninterest income and contributed to merger-related expenses of $20.5 million in Q2 2025.
What is Renasant's adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025?
The adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2025 was $0.69, indicating stable performance amidst costs from the merger.
What is Renasant Corporation's current net interest margin?
The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was reported at 3.85%, improving by 40 basis points from the prior quarter.
What were the total assets of Renasant Corporation as of June 30, 2025?
As of June 30, 2025, Renasant Corporation had total assets of approximately $26.6 billion.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2025.
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Net income and earnings per share:
Net income
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
38,846
$
42,536
$
78,255
Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)
(15,935
)
(593
)
—
(16,527
)
—
Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)
(50,026
)
—
—
(50,026
)
—
Basic EPS
0.01
0.65
0.69
0.54
1.39
Diluted EPS
0.01
0.65
0.69
0.53
1.38
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
(1)
0.69
0.66
0.69
1.36
1.33
Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)
(0.17
)
(0.01
)
—
(0.21
)
—
Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)
(0.53
)
—
—
(0.63
)
—
“The results for the quarter reflect significant progress on the merger and integration of The First Bancshares, Inc.,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our employees continue to work diligently on bringing two strong companies together to better serve our customers.”
Quarterly Highlights
Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.
On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the effective date of the merger, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, net of purchase accounting adjustments, had $7.9 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in loans, and $6.4 billion in deposits
Earnings
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, which includes merger and conversion expenses of $20.5 million and Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses of $66.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
(1)
were $0.01 and $0.69, respectively
Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2025 was $222.7 million, up $85.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First
For the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%, up 40 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)
(1)
was 3.58%, up 16 basis points linked quarter
Cost of total deposits was 2.12% for the second quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points linked quarter
Noninterest income increased $11.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First
Mortgage banking income increased $3.1 million linked quarter. Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) was $1.5 million. The mortgage division generated $679.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2025, up $47.5 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025, up 45 basis points linked quarter
Noninterest expense increased $69.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First. Merger and conversion expenses and core deposit intangible amortization increased $19.7 million and $7.8 million, respectively, linked quarter
Balance Sheet
The combined company generated net organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, or 6.9% annualized
Securities increased $1.4 billion linked quarter, which includes $1.5 billion of securities acquired from The First. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a portion of the acquired securities for proceeds of $686.5 million, which were reinvested in higher yielding assets
The combined company generated net organic deposit growth of $361.3 million for the quarter, or 6.8% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First, and represented 24.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025
Capital and Stock Repurchase Program
Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(1)
decreased 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, due to the merger with The First
The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2025
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $81.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which includes a $66.6 million Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments
The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at June 30, 2025, up one basis point linked quarter; net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million
The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 204.97% at June 30, 2025, compared to 206.55% at March 31, 2025
Nonperforming loans to total loans remained at 0.76% at June 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.66% at June 30, 2025, compared to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the merger with The First
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Income Statement
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Interest income
Loans held for investment
$
301,794
$
196,566
$
199,240
$
202,655
$
198,397
$
498,360
$
390,787
Loans held for sale
4,639
3,008
3,564
4,212
3,530
7,647
5,838
Securities
28,408
12,117
10,510
10,304
10,410
40,525
21,110
Other
9,057
8,639
12,030
11,872
7,874
17,696
15,655
Total interest income
343,898
220,330
225,344
229,043
220,211
564,228
433,390
Interest expense
Deposits
111,921
79,386
85,571
90,787
87,621
191,307
170,234
Borrowings
13,118
6,747
6,891
7,258
7,564
19,865
14,840
Total interest expense
125,039
86,133
92,462
98,045
95,185
211,172
185,074
Net interest income
218,859
134,197
132,882
130,998
125,026
353,056
248,316
Provision for credit losses
Provision for loan losses
75,400
2,050
3,100
1,210
4,300
77,450
6,938
Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments
5,922
2,700
(500
)
(275
)
(1,000
)
8,622
(1,200
)
Total provision for credit losses
81,322
4,750
2,600
935
3,300
86,072
5,738
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
137,537
129,447
130,282
130,063
121,726
266,984
242,578
Noninterest income
48,334
36,395
34,218
89,299
38,762
84,729
80,143
Noninterest expense
183,204
113,876
114,747
121,983
111,976
297,080
224,888
Income before income taxes
2,667
51,966
49,753
97,379
48,512
54,633
97,833
Income taxes
1,649
10,448
5,006
24,924
9,666
12,097
19,578
Net income
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
44,747
$
72,455
$
38,846
$
42,536
$
78,255
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
(1)
$
65,877
$
42,111
$
46,458
$
42,960
$
38,846
$
107,987
$
75,421
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)
(1)
$
103,001
$
57,507
$
54,177
$
56,238
$
51,812
$
160,508
$
100,043
Basic earnings per share
$
0.01
$
0.65
$
0.70
$
1.18
$
0.69
$
0.54
$
1.39
Diluted earnings per share
0.01
0.65
0.70
1.18
0.69
0.53
1.38
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.69
0.66
0.73
0.70
0.69
1.36
1.33
Average basic shares outstanding
94,580,927
63,666,419
63,565,437
61,217,094
56,342,909
79,209,073
56,275,628
Average diluted shares outstanding
95,136,160
64,028,025
64,056,303
61,632,448
56,684,626
79,671,775
56,607,947
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.44
$
0.44
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Return on average assets
0.02
%
0.94
%
0.99
%
1.63
%
0.90
%
0.39
%
0.91
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
1.01
0.95
1.03
0.97
0.90
0.98
0.88
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.13
1.01
1.07
1.75
0.98
0.48
0.99
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
1.18
1.02
1.11
1.05
0.98
1.12
0.96
Return on average equity
0.11
6.25
6.70
11.29
6.68
2.66
6.77
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
7.06
6.34
6.96
6.69
6.68
6.76
6.52
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
1.43
10.16
10.97
18.83
12.04
5.24
12.25
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
13.50
10.30
11.38
11.26
12.04
12.10
11.81
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)
67.59
65.51
67.61
54.73
67.31
66.78
67.41
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
(1)
57.07
64.43
65.82
64.62
66.60
59.95
67.41
Dividend payout ratio
2200.00
33.85
31.43
18.64
31.88
81.48
31.65
Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios
As of
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Shares outstanding
95,019,311
63,739,467
63,565,690
63,564,028
56,367,924
Market value per share
$
35.93
$
33.93
$
35.75
$
32.50
$
30.54
Book value per share
39.77
42.79
42.13
41.82
41.77
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(1)
23.10
27.07
26.36
26.02
23.89
Shareholders’ equity to assets
14.19
%
14.93
%
14.85
%
14.80
%
13.45
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
(1)
8.77
9.99
9.84
9.76
8.16
Leverage ratio
(2)
9.36
11.39
11.34
11.32
9.81
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
(2)
11.09
12.59
12.73
12.88
10.75
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
(2)
11.09
13.35
13.50
13.67
11.53
Total risk-based capital ratio
(2)
14.99
16.89
17.08
17.32
15.15
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Preliminary
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
13,618
$
10,364
$
10,549
$
10,438
$
10,286
$
23,982
$
20,792
Fees and commissions
6,650
3,787
4,181
4,116
3,944
10,437
7,893
Insurance commissions
—
—
—
—
2,758
—
5,474
Wealth management revenue
7,345
7,067
6,371
5,835
5,684
14,412
11,353
Mortgage banking income
11,263
8,147
6,861
8,447
9,698
19,410
21,068
Gain on sale of insurance agency
—
—
—
53,349
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
56
BOLI income
3,383
2,929
3,317
2,858
2,701
6,312
5,392
Other
6,075
4,101
2,939
4,256
3,691
10,176
8,115
Total noninterest income
$
48,334
$
36,395
$
34,218
$
89,299
$
38,762
$
84,729
$
80,143
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
99,542
$
71,957
$
70,260
$
71,307
$
70,731
$
171,499
$
142,201
Data processing
5,438
4,089
4,145
4,133
3,945
9,527
7,752
Net occupancy and equipment
17,359
11,754
11,312
11,415
11,844
29,113
23,233
Other real estate owned
157
685
590
56
105
842
212
Professional fees
4,223
2,884
2,686
3,189
3,195
7,107
6,543
Advertising and public relations
4,490
4,297
3,840
3,677
3,807
8,787
8,693
Intangible amortization
8,884
1,080
1,133
1,160
1,186
9,964
2,398
Communications
3,184
2,033
2,067
2,176
2,112
5,217
4,136
Merger and conversion related expenses
20,479
791
2,076
11,273
—
21,270
—
Other
19,448
14,306
16,638
13,597
15,051
33,754
29,720
Total noninterest expense
$
183,204
$
113,876
$
114,747
$
121,983
$
111,976
$
297,080
$
224,888
Mortgage Banking Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Gain on sales of loans, net
$
5,316
$
4,500
$
2,379
$
4,499
$
5,199
$
9,816
$
9,734
Fees, net
3,740
2,317
2,850
2,646
2,866
6,057
4,720
Mortgage servicing income, net
2,207
1,330
1,632
1,302
1,633
3,537
6,614
Total mortgage banking income
$
11,263
$
8,147
$
6,861
$
8,447
$
9,698
$
19,410
$
21,068
Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,378,612
$
1,091,339
$
1,092,032
$
1,275,620
$
851,906
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
1,076,817
1,101,901
1,126,112
1,150,531
1,174,663
Securities available for sale, at fair value
2,471,487
1,002,056
831,013
764,844
749,685
Loans held for sale, at fair value
356,791
226,003
246,171
291,735
266,406
Loans held for investment
18,563,447
13,055,593
12,885,020
12,627,648
12,604,755
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(290,770
)
(203,931
)
(201,756
)
(200,378
)
(199,871
)
Loans, net
18,272,677
12,851,662
12,683,264
12,427,270
12,404,884
Premises and equipment, net
465,100
279,011
279,796
280,550
280,966
Other real estate owned
11,750
8,654
8,673
9,136
7,366
Goodwill
1,419,782
988,898
988,898
988,898
991,665
Other intangibles
163,751
13,025
14,105
15,238
16,397
Bank-owned life insurance
486,613
337,502
391,810
389,138
387,791
Mortgage servicing rights
64,539
72,902
72,991
71,990
72,092
Other assets
457,056
298,428
300,003
293,890
306,570
Total assets
$
26,624,975
$
18,271,381
$
18,034,868
$
17,958,840
$
17,510,391
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
5,356,153
$
3,541,375
$
3,403,981
$
3,529,801
$
3,539,453
Interest-bearing
16,226,484
11,230,720
11,168,631
10,979,950
10,715,760
Total deposits
21,582,637
14,772,095
14,572,612
14,509,751
14,255,213
Short-term borrowings
405,349
108,015
108,018
108,732
232,741
Long-term debt
556,976
433,309
430,614
433,177
428,677
Other liabilities
301,159
230,857
245,306
249,102
239,059
Total liabilities
22,846,121
15,544,276
15,356,550
15,300,762
15,155,690
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock
488,612
332,421
332,421
332,421
296,483
Treasury stock
(90,248
)
(91,646
)
(97,196
)
(97,251
)
(97,534
)
Additional paid-in capital
2,393,566
1,486,849
1,491,847
1,488,678
1,304,782
Retained earnings
1,100,965
1,121,102
1,093,854
1,063,324
1,005,086
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(114,041
)
(121,621
)
(142,608
)
(129,094
)
(154,116
)
Total shareholders’ equity
3,778,854
2,727,105
2,678,318
2,658,078
2,354,701
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
26,624,975
$
18,271,381
$
18,034,868
$
17,958,840
$
17,510,391
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for investment
$
18,448,000
$
304,834
6.63
%
$
12,966,869
$
199,504
6.24
%
$
12,575,651
$
200,670
6.41
%
Loans held for sale
287,855
4,639
6.45
%
200,917
3,008
5.99
%
219,826
3,530
6.42
%
Taxable securities
3,106,565
24,917
3.21
%
1,883,535
10,971
2.33
%
1,832,002
9,258
2.02
%
Tax-exempt securities
462,732
4,309
3.72
%
259,800
1,443
2.22
%
263,937
1,451
2.20
%
Total securities
3,569,297
29,226
3.28
%
2,143,335
12,414
2.32
%
2,095,939
10,709
2.04
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
901,803
9,057
4.03
%
824,743
8,639
4.25
%
595,030
7,874
5.32
%
Total interest-earning assets
23,206,955
347,756
6.01
%
16,135,864
223,565
5.61
%
15,486,446
222,783
5.77
%
Cash and due from banks
357,338
181,869
187,519
Intangible assets
1,589,490
1,002,511
1,008,638
Other assets
1,029,082
669,392
688,766
Total assets
$
26,182,865
$
17,989,636
$
17,371,369
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
(1)
$
11,191,443
$
76,542
2.74
%
$
7,835,617
$
54,710
2.83
%
$
7,094,411
$
56,132
3.17
%
Savings deposits
1,322,007
1,032
0.31
%
813,451
711
0.35
%
839,638
729
0.35
%
Brokered deposits
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
294,650
3,944
5.37
%
Time deposits
3,404,482
34,347
4.05
%
2,474,218
23,965
3.93
%
2,487,873
26,816
4.34
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,917,932
111,921
2.82
%
11,123,286
79,386
2.89
%
10,716,572
87,621
3.28
%
Borrowed funds
1,036,045
13,118
5.07
%
556,734
6,747
4.88
%
583,965
7,564
5.19
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,953,977
125,039
2.96
%
11,680,020
86,133
2.99
%
11,300,537
95,185
3.38
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,233,976
3,408,830
3,509,109
Other liabilities
249,861
208,105
223,992
Shareholders’ equity
3,745,051
2,692,681
2,337,731
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
26,182,865
$
17,989,636
$
17,371,369
Net interest income/ net interest margin
$
222,717
3.85
%
$
137,432
3.45
%
$
127,598
3.31
%
Cost of funding
2.26
%
2.31
%
2.58
%
Cost of total deposits
2.12
%
2.22
%
2.47
%
(1)
Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for investment
$
15,722,576
$
504,338
6.47
%
$
12,491,814
$
395,310
6.35
%
Loans held for sale
244,626
7,647
6.25
%
187,604
5,838
6.22
%
Taxable securities
2,498,428
35,888
2.87
%
1,861,909
18,763
2.02
%
Tax-exempt securities
361,827
5,752
3.18
%
267,108
2,956
2.21
%
Total securities
2,860,255
41,640
2.91
%
2,129,017
21,719
2.04
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
863,486
17,696
4.13
%
582,683
15,655
5.40
%
Total interest-earning assets
19,690,943
571,321
5.84
%
15,391,118
438,522
5.72
%
Cash and due from banks
270,088
188,011
Intangible assets
1,297,622
1,009,232
Other assets
850,231
701,770
Total assets
$
22,108,884
$
17,290,131
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
(1)
$
9,522,800
$
131,252
2.78
%
$
7,025,200
$
108,632
3.10
%
Savings deposits
1,069,134
1,743
0.33
%
850,018
1,459
0.34
%
Brokered deposits
—
—
—
%
370,129
9,931
5.38
%
Time deposits
2,941,920
58,312
3.99
%
2,403,646
50,212
4.20
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,533,854
191,307
2.85
%
10,648,993
170,234
3.21
%
Borrowed funds
797,714
19,865
5.00
%
573,182
14,840
5.19
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,331,568
211,172
2.97
%
11,222,175
185,074
3.31
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,326,445
3,513,860
Other liabilities
229,098
228,090
Shareholders’ equity
3,221,773
2,326,006
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
22,108,884
$
17,290,131
Net interest income/ net interest margin
$
360,149
3.68
%
$
253,448
3.30
%
Cost of funding
2.28
%
2.52
%
Cost of total deposits
2.16
%
2.41
%
(1)
Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Loan Portfolio:
Commercial, financial, agricultural
$
2,666,923
$
1,888,580
$
1,885,817
$
1,804,961
$
1,847,762
Lease financing
89,568
85,412
90,591
98,159
102,996
Real estate - construction
1,339,967
1,090,862
1,093,653
1,198,838
1,355,425
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
4,874,679
3,583,080
3,488,877
3,440,038
3,435,818
Real estate - commercial mortgages
9,470,134
6,320,120
6,236,068
5,995,152
5,766,478
Installment loans to individuals
122,176
87,539
90,014
90,500
96,276
Total loans
$
18,563,447
$
13,055,593
$
12,885,020
$
12,627,648
$
12,604,755
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccruing loans
$
137,999
$
98,638
$
110,811
$
113,872
$
97,795
Loans 90 days or more past due
3,860
95
2,464
5,351
240
Total nonperforming loans
141,859
98,733
113,275
119,223
98,035
Other real estate owned
11,750
8,654
8,673
9,136
7,366
Total nonperforming assets
$
153,609
$
107,387
$
121,948
$
128,359
$
105,401
Criticized Loans
Classified loans
$
333,626
$
224,654
$
241,708
$
218,135
$
191,595
Special Mention loans
159,931
95,778
130,882
163,804
138,343
Criticized loans
(1)
$
493,557
$
320,432
$
372,590
$
381,939
$
329,938
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
290,770
$
203,931
$
201,756
$
200,378
$
199,871
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
12,054
$
(125
)
$
1,722
$
703
$
5,481
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans
0.26
%
—
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.18
%
Nonperforming loans / total loans
0.76
0.76
0.88
0.94
0.78
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.58
0.59
0.68
0.71
0.60
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
1.57
1.56
1.57
1.59
1.59
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
204.97
206.55
178.11
168.07
203.88
Criticized loans / total loans
2.66
2.45
2.89
3.02
2.62
(1)
Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gtM01rRI
. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.
The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6698526 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 6, 2025.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.6 billion and operates 300 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.
Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the second quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses, the Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments, and gain on sales of MSRs), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.
None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
44,747
$
72,455
$
38,846
$
42,536
$
78,255
Income taxes
1,649
10,448
5,006
24,924
9,666
12,097
19,578
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)
81,322
4,750
2,600
935
3,300
86,072
5,738
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
83,989
$
56,716
$
52,353
$
98,314
$
51,812
$
140,705
$
103,571
Merger and conversion expense
20,479
791
2,076
11,273
—
21,270
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
(56
)
Gain on sales of MSR
(1,467
)
—
(252
)
—
—
(1,467
)
(3,472
)
Gain on sale of insurance agency
—
—
—
(53,349
)
—
—
—
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
103,001
$
57,507
$
54,177
$
56,238
$
51,812
$
160,508
$
100,043
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
44,747
$
72,455
$
38,846
$
42,536
$
78,255
Amortization of intangibles
8,884
1,080
1,133
1,160
1,186
9,964
2,398
Tax effect of adjustments noted above
(1)
(2,212
)
(270
)
(283
)
(296
)
(233
)
(2,481
)
(470
)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
7,690
$
42,328
$
45,597
$
73,319
$
39,799
$
50,019
$
80,183
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,018
$
41,518
$
44,747
$
72,455
$
38,846
$
42,536
$
78,255
Merger and conversion expense
20,479
791
2,076
11,273
—
21,270
—
Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses
62,190
—
—
—
—
62,190
—
Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments
4,422
—
—
—
—
4,422
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
(56
)
Gain on sales of MSR
(1,467
)
—
(252
)
—
—
(1,467
)
(3,472
)
Gain on sale of insurance agency
—
—
—
(53,349
)
—
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments noted above
(1)
(20,765
)
(198
)
(113
)
12,581
—
(20,964
)
694
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
65,877
$
42,111
$
46,458
$
42,960
$
38,846
$
107,987
$
75,421
Amortization of intangibles
8,884
1,080
1,133
1,160
1,186
9,964
2,398
Tax effect of adjustments noted above
(1)
(2,212
)
(270
)
(283
)
(296
)
(233
)
(2,481
)
(470
)
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
72,549
$
42,921
$
47,308
$
43,824
$
39,799
$
115,470
$
77,349
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
3,745,051
$
2,692,681
$
2,656,885
$
2,553,586
$
2,337,731
$
3,221,773
$
2,326,006
Average intangible assets
(1,589,490
)
(1,002,511
)
(1,003,551
)
(1,004,701
)
(1,008,638
)
(1,297,622
)
(1,009,232
)
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,155,561
$
1,690,170
$
1,653,334
$
1,548,885
$
1,329,093
$
1,924,151
$
1,316,774
Average assets (GAAP)
$
26,182,865
$
17,989,636
$
17,943,148
$
17,681,664
$
17,371,369
$
22,108,884
$
17,290,131
Average intangible assets
(1,589,490
)
(1,002,511
)
(1,003,551
)
(1,004,701
)
(1,008,638
)
(1,297,622
)
(1,009,232
)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
24,593,375
$
16,987,125
$
16,939,597
$
16,676,963
$
16,362,731
$
20,811,262
$
16,280,899
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
3,778,854
$
2,727,105
$
2,678,318
$
2,658,078
$
2,354,701
$
3,778,854
$
2,354,701
Intangible assets
(1,583,533
)
(1,001,923
)
(1,003,003
)
(1,004,136
)
(1,008,062
)
(1,583,533
)
(1,008,062
)
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,195,321
$
1,725,182
$
1,675,315
$
1,653,942
$
1,346,639
$
2,195,321
$
1,346,639
Total assets (GAAP)
$
26,624,975
$
18,271,381
$
18,034,868
$
17,958,840
$
17,510,391
$
26,624,975
$
17,510,391
Intangible assets
(1,583,533
)
(1,001,923
)
(1,003,003
)
(1,004,136
)
(1,008,062
)
(1,583,533
)
(1,008,062
)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
25,041,442
$
17,269,458
$
17,031,865
$
16,954,704
$
16,502,329
$
25,041,442
$
16,502,329
Adjusted Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.02
%
0.94
%
0.99
%
1.63
%
0.90
%
0.39
%
0.91
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.01
0.95
1.03
0.97
0.90
0.98
0.88
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
0.13
1.01
1.07
1.75
0.98
0.48
0.99
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)
1.29
1.28
1.16
2.21
1.20
1.28
1.20
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)
1.58
1.30
1.20
1.27
1.20
1.46
1.16
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.18
1.02
1.11
1.05
0.98
1.12
0.96
Return on average equity (GAAP)
0.11
6.25
6.70
11.29
6.68
2.66
6.77
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
7.06
6.34
6.96
6.69
6.68
6.76
6.52
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
1.43
10.16
10.97
18.83
12.04
5.24
12.25
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
13.50
10.30
11.38
11.26
12.04
12.10
11.81
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Average diluted shares outstanding
95,136,160
64,028,025
64,056,303
61,632,448
56,684,626
79,671,775
56,607,947
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.01
$
0.65
$
0.70
$
1.18
$
0.69
$
0.53
$
1.38
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.70
$
0.69
$
1.36
$
1.33
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Shares outstanding
95,019,311
63,739,467
63,565,690
63,564,028
56,367,924
95,019,311
56,367,924
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
39.77
$
42.79
$
42.13
$
41.82
$
41.77
$
39.77
$
41.77
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
23.10
$
27.07
$
26.36
$
26.02
$
23.89
$
23.10
$
23.89
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)
14.19
%
14.93
%
14.85
%
14.80
%
13.45
%
14.19
%
13.45
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
8.77
%
9.99
%
9.84
%
9.76
%
8.16
%
8.77
%
8.16
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
222,717
$
137,432
$
135,502
$
133,576
$
127,598
$
360,149
$
253,448
Total noninterest income (GAAP)
$
48,334
$
36,395
$
34,218
$
89,299
$
38,762
$
84,729
$
80,143
Gain on sales of MSR
(1,467
)
—
(252
)
—
—
(1,467
)
(3,472
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
(56
)
Gain on sale of insurance agency
—
—
—
(53,349
)
—
—
—
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
46,867
$
36,395
$
33,966
$
35,950
$
38,762
$
83,262
$
76,615
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
183,204
$
113,876
$
114,747
$
121,983
$
111,976
$
297,080
$
224,888
Amortization of intangibles
(8,884
)
(1,080
)
(1,133
)
(1,160
)
(1,186
)
(9,964
)
(2,398
)
Merger and conversion expense
(20,479
)
(791
)
(2,076
)
(11,273
)
—
(21,270
)
—
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
153,841
$
112,005
$
111,538
$
109,550
$
110,790
$
265,846
$
222,490
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
67.59
%
65.51
%
67.61
%
54.73
%
67.31
%
66.78
%
67.41
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
57.07
%
64.43
%
65.82
%
64.62
%
66.60
%
59.95
%
67.41
%
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
222,717
$
137,432
$
135,502
$
133,576
$
127,598
$
360,149
$
253,448
Net interest income collected on problem loans
(2,779
)
(1,026
)
(151
)
(642
)
146
(3,805
)
23
Accretion recognized on purchased loans
(17,834
)
(558
)
(616
)
(1,089
)
(897
)
(18,392
)
(1,697
)
Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits
4,396
—
—
—
—
4,396
—
Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings
1,072
—
—
—
—
1,072
—
Adjustments to net interest income
$
(15,145
)
$
(1,584
)
$
(767
)
$
(1,731
)
$
(751
)
$
(16,729
)
$
(1,674
)
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
207,572
$
135,848
$
134,735
$
131,845
$
126,847
$
343,420
$
251,774
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.85
%
3.45
%
3.36
%
3.36
%
3.31
%
3.68
%
3.30
%
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)
3.58
%
3.42
%
3.34
%
3.32
%
3.29
%
3.51
%
3.28
%
Adjusted Loan Yield
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
304,834
$
199,504
$
201,562
$
204,935
$
200,670
$
504,338
$
395,310
Net interest income collected on problem loans
(2,779
)
(1,026
)
(151
)
(642
)
146
(3,805
)
23
Accretion recognized on purchased loans
(17,834
)
(558
)
(616
)
(1,089
)
(897
)
(18,392
)
(1,697
)
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
284,221
$
197,920
$
200,795
$
203,204
$
199,919
$
482,141
$
393,636
Loan yield (GAAP)
6.63
%
6.24
%
6.29
%
6.47
%
6.41
%
6.47
%
6.35
%
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)
6.18
%
6.19
%
6.27
%
6.41
%
6.38
%
6.18
%
6.32
%
(1)
Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.
Contacts:
For Media:
For Financials:
John S. Oxford
James C. Mabry IV
Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
Chief Marketing Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1219
(662) 680-1281
