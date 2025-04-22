Stocks
Renasant Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Highlights Successful Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.

April 22, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Renasant Corporation reported Q1 2025 earnings, including a net income of $41.5 million and completed the merger with The First Bancshares.

Renasant Corporation reported its first-quarter earnings for 2025, showing net income of $41.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.65, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase compared to the same period last year. The company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, which added significant assets and locations to its operations, aimed at enhancing profitability. Key financial highlights included an increase in loans of $170.6 million, a net interest margin of 3.45%, and a reduction in nonperforming loans to 0.76%. Renasant's deposits rose by $199.5 million, and the bank expects that the merger will bolster future performance. The company has initiated a $100 million stock repurchase program, although no buyback activity was recorded in the first quarter.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for Q1 2025 increased to $41.5 million, up from $39.4 million in Q1 2024, indicating solid profitability growth.
  • The successful merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. expands Renasant's presence with 116 additional locations and approximately $8 billion in assets.
  • Loans increased by $170.6 million linked quarter, reflecting strong growth in the loan portfolio.
  • Noninterest income increased by $2.2 million linked quarter, supported by higher mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased from the previous quarter and year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • The increase in the provision for credit losses by $2.6 million linked quarter raises concerns about the quality of the loan portfolio.
  • The decline in the gain on sale margin for mortgage banking income, down 59 basis points linked quarter, may suggest pressures on revenue streams in that segment.

What are Renasant Corporation's first quarter earnings for 2025?

Renasant Corporation reported net income of $41.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for Q1 2025.

How did the merger with The First Bancshares affect Renasant?

The merger completed on April 1, 2025, positions Renasant for accelerated profit performance in attractive banking markets.

What was the net interest margin for Renasant in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Renasant Corporation in Q1 2025 was 3.45%, an increase of 9 basis points from the previous quarter.

What drove the increase in noninterest income for Renasant?

Noninterest income increased by $2.2 million due to higher mortgage banking income and gains from SBA loan sales.

How has Renasant's loan portfolio changed in Q1 2025?

The loan portfolio increased by $170.6 million linked quarter, indicating a solid net loan growth of 5.4% annualized.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000
  • KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TUPELO, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.






























































(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Net income and earnings per share:



Net income
$41,518
$44,747
$39,409

Basic EPS

0.65

0.70

0.70

Diluted EPS

0.65

0.70

0.70

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

(1)

0.66

0.73

0.65









“Results for the quarter represent a good start to the year with solid profitability and growth in loans and deposits," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "On April 1st, we completed the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. and welcome their team to Renasant. Together, we are positioned to accelerate profit performance and operate in some of the country's most attractive banking markets.”





Quarterly Highlights





Acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc.




  • On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the acquisition date, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, prior to any purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $8.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $5.4 billion in loans, and approximately $6.5 billion in deposits.






Earnings




  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

    (1)

    were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively


  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2025 was $137.4 million, up $1.9 million linked quarter


  • For the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points linked quarter


  • Cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, down 13 basis points linked quarter


  • Noninterest income increased $2.2 million linked quarter, driven in part by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans


  • Mortgage banking income increased $1.3 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $632.1 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2025, up $149.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.42% for the first quarter of 2025, down 59 basis points linked quarter


  • Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million linked quarter. Merger and conversion expenses decreased $1.3 million linked quarter






Balance Sheet




  • Loans increased $170.6 million linked quarter, representing 5.4% annualized net loan growth


  • Securities increased $146.8 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $175.7 million in securities during the first quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $58.6 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $29.7 million


  • Deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $199.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $137.4 million linked quarter and represented 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025






Capital and Stock Repurchase Program




  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

    (1)

    increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter


  • The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2025




Credit Quality




  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $2.6 million linked quarter


  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter


  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 206.55% at March 31, 2025, compared to 178.11% at December 31, 2024


  • Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.1 million


  • Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.76% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% at December 31, 2024







(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.







Income Statement



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Interest income





Loans held for investment
$
196,566
$
199,240

$
202,655

$
198,397

$
192,390

Loans held for sale

3,008

3,564


4,212


3,530


2,308

Securities

12,117

10,510


10,304


10,410


10,700

Other

8,639

12,030


11,872


7,874


7,781


Total interest income

220,330

225,344


229,043


220,211


213,179


Interest expense





Deposits

79,386

85,571


90,787


87,621


82,613

Borrowings

6,747

6,891


7,258


7,564


7,276


Total interest expense

86,133

92,462


98,045


95,185


89,889


Net interest income

134,197

132,882


130,998


125,026


123,290


Provision for credit losses





Provision for loan losses

2,050

3,100


1,210


4,300


2,638

Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments

2,700

(500
)

(275
)

(1,000
)

(200
)


Total provision for credit losses

4,750

2,600


935


3,300


2,438


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

129,447

130,282


130,063


121,726


120,852


Noninterest income

36,395

34,218


89,299


38,762


41,381


Noninterest expense

113,876

114,747


121,983


111,976


112,912


Income before income taxes

51,966

49,753


97,379


48,512


49,321


Income taxes

10,448

5,006


24,924


9,666


9,912


Net income
$
41,518
$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846

$
39,409







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

(1)
$
42,111
$
46,458

$
42,960

$
38,846

$
36,572

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)

(1)
$
57,507
$
54,177

$
56,238

$
51,812

$
48,231







Basic earnings per share
$
0.65
$
0.70

$
1.18

$
0.69

$
0.70

Diluted earnings per share

0.65

0.70


1.18


0.69


0.70

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

(1)

0.66

0.73


0.70


0.69


0.65

Average basic shares outstanding

63,666,419

63,565,437


61,217,094


56,342,909


56,208,348

Average diluted shares outstanding

64,028,025

64,056,303


61,632,448


56,684,626


56,531,078

Cash dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22

$
0.22

$
0.22

$
0.22




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.







Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Return on average assets
0.94
%
0.99
%
1.63
%
0.90
%
0.92
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
0.95

1.03

0.97

0.90

0.86

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
1.01

1.07

1.75

0.98

1.00

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)
1.02

1.11

1.05

0.98

0.93

Return on average equity
6.25

6.70

11.29

6.68

6.85

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
6.34

6.96

6.69

6.68

6.36

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
10.16

10.97

18.83

12.04

12.45

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

(1)
10.30

11.38

11.26

12.04

11.58

Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)
65.51

67.61

54.73

67.31

67.52

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

(1)
64.43

65.82

64.62

66.60

68.23

Dividend payout ratio
33.85

31.43

18.64

31.88

31.43












Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Shares outstanding

63,739,467


63,565,690


63,564,028


56,367,924


56,304,860

Market value per share
$
33.93

$
35.75

$
32.50

$
30.54

$
31.32

Book value per share

42.79


42.13


41.82


41.77


41.25

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(1)

27.07


26.36


26.02


23.89


23.32

Shareholders’ equity to assets

14.93
%

14.85
%

14.80
%

13.45
%

13.39
%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

(1)

9.99


9.84


9.76


8.16


8.04

Leverage ratio

11.39


11.34


11.32


9.81


9.75

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.59


12.73


12.88


10.75


10.59

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.34


13.50


13.67


11.53


11.37

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.88


17.08


17.32


15.15


15.00




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.







Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Noninterest income





Service charges on deposit accounts
$
10,364
$
10,549
$
10,438
$
10,286
$
10,506

Fees and commissions

3,787

4,181

4,116

3,944

3,949

Insurance commissions










2,758

2,716

Wealth management revenue

7,067

6,371

5,835

5,684

5,669

Mortgage banking income

8,147

6,861

8,447

9,698

11,370

Gain on sale of insurance agency







53,349







Gain on extinguishment of debt













56

BOLI income

2,929

3,317

2,858

2,701

2,691

Other

4,101

2,939

4,256

3,691

4,424


Total noninterest income
$
36,395
$
34,218
$
89,299
$
38,762
$
41,381


Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits
$
71,957
$
70,260
$
71,307
$
70,731
$
71,470

Data processing

4,089

4,145

4,133

3,945

3,807

Net occupancy and equipment

11,754

11,312

11,415

11,844

11,389

Other real estate owned

685

590

56

105

107

Professional fees

2,884

2,686

3,189

3,195

3,348

Advertising and public relations

4,297

3,840

3,677

3,807

4,886

Intangible amortization

1,080

1,133

1,160

1,186

1,212

Communications

2,033

2,067

2,176

2,112

2,024

Merger and conversion related expenses

791

2,076

11,273







Other

14,306

16,638

13,597

15,051

14,669


Total noninterest expense
$
113,876
$
114,747
$
121,983
$
111,976
$
112,912












Mortgage Banking Income









































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Gain on sales of loans, net
$
4,500
$
2,379
$
4,499
$
5,199
$
4,535

Fees, net

2,317

2,850

2,646

2,866

1,854

Mortgage servicing income, net

1,330

1,632

1,302

1,633

4,981


Total mortgage banking income
$
8,147
$
6,861
$
8,447
$
9,698
$
11,370












Balance Sheet

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Assets





Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,091,339

$
1,092,032

$
1,275,620

$
851,906

$
844,400

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

1,101,901


1,126,112


1,150,531


1,174,663


1,199,111

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,002,056


831,013


764,844


749,685


764,486

Loans held for sale, at fair value

226,003


246,171


291,735


266,406


191,440

Loans held for investment

13,055,593


12,885,020


12,627,648


12,604,755


12,500,525

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(203,931
)

(201,756
)

(200,378
)

(199,871
)

(201,052
)

Loans, net

12,851,662


12,683,264


12,427,270


12,404,884


12,299,473

Premises and equipment, net

279,011


279,796


280,550


280,966


282,193

Other real estate owned

8,654


8,673


9,136


7,366


9,142

Goodwill and other intangibles

1,001,923


1,003,003


1,004,136


1,008,062


1,009,248

Bank-owned life insurance

337,502


391,810


389,138


387,791


385,186

Mortgage servicing rights

72,902


72,991


71,990


72,092


71,596

Other assets

298,428


300,003


293,890


306,570


289,466


Total assets
$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391

$
17,345,741








Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
3,541,375

$
3,403,981

$
3,529,801

$
3,539,453

$
3,516,164

Interest-bearing

11,230,720


11,168,631


10,979,950


10,715,760


10,720,999

Total deposits

14,772,095


14,572,612


14,509,751


14,255,213


14,237,163

Short-term borrowings

108,015


108,018


108,732


232,741


108,121

Long-term debt

433,309


430,614


433,177


428,677


428,047

Other liabilities

230,857


245,306


249,102


239,059


250,060


Total liabilities

15,544,276


15,356,550


15,300,762


15,155,690


15,023,391








Shareholders’ equity:





Common stock

332,421


332,421


332,421


296,483


296,483

Treasury stock

(91,646
)

(97,196
)

(97,251
)

(97,534
)

(99,683
)

Additional paid-in capital

1,486,849


1,491,847


1,488,678


1,304,782


1,303,613

Retained earnings

1,121,102


1,093,854


1,063,324


1,005,086


978,880

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(121,621
)

(142,608
)

(129,094
)

(154,116
)

(156,943
)


Total shareholders’ equity

2,727,105


2,678,318


2,658,078


2,354,701


2,322,350


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391

$
17,345,741












Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Average




Balance

Interest




Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate

Interest-earning assets:









Loans held for investment
$
12,966,869
$
199,504
6.24
%
$
12,746,941
$
201,562
6.29
%
$
12,407,976
$
194,640
6.30
%

Loans held for sale

200,917

3,008
5.99
%

250,812

3,564
5.69
%

155,382

2,308
5.94
%

Taxable securities

1,883,535

10,971
2.33
%

1,784,167

9,408
2.11
%

1,891,817

9,505
2.01
%

Tax-exempt securities

(1)

259,800

1,443
2.22
%

261,679

1,400
2.14
%

270,279

1,505
2.23
%

Total securities

2,143,335

12,414
2.32
%

2,045,846

10,808
2.11
%

2,162,096

11,010
2.04
%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

824,743

8,639
4.25
%

1,025,294

12,030
4.67
%

570,336

7,781
5.49
%

Total interest-earning assets

16,135,864

223,565
5.61
%

16,068,893

227,964
5.65
%

15,295,790

215,739
5.66
%

Cash and due from banks

181,869



188,493



188,503


Intangible assets

1,002,511



1,003,551



1,009,825


Other assets

669,392



682,211



708,895


Total assets
$
17,989,636


$
17,943,148


$
17,203,013


Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing demand

(2)
$
7,835,617
$
54,710
2.83
%
$
7,629,685
$
57,605
3.00
%
$
6,955,989
$
52,500
3.03
%

Savings deposits

813,451

711
0.35
%

804,132

706
0.35
%

860,397

730
0.34
%

Brokered deposits








%

60,298

1,013
6.68
%

445,608

5,987
5.39
%

Time deposits

2,474,218

23,965
3.93
%

2,512,097

26,247
4.16
%

2,319,420

23,396
4.06
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

11,123,286

79,386
2.89
%

11,006,212

85,571
3.09
%

10,581,414

82,613
3.13
%

Borrowed funds

556,734

6,747
4.88
%

556,966

6,891
4.94
%

562,398

7,276
5.35
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,680,020

86,133
2.99
%

11,563,178

92,462
3.18
%

11,143,812

89,889
3.24
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,408,830



3,502,931



3,518,612


Other liabilities

208,105



220,154



226,308


Shareholders’ equity

2,692,681



2,656,885



2,314,281


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
17,989,636


$
17,943,148


$
17,203,013


Net interest income/ net interest margin

$
137,432
3.45
%

$
135,502
3.36
%

$
125,850
3.30
%

Cost of funding


2.31
%


2.44
%


2.46
%

Cost of total deposits


2.22
%


2.35
%


2.35
%




(1)

U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.





(2)

Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.







Loan Portfolio



























































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Loan Portfolio:





Commercial, financial, agricultural
$
1,888,580
$
1,885,817
$
1,804,961
$
1,847,762
$
1,869,408

Lease financing

85,412

90,591

98,159

102,996

107,474

Real estate - construction

1,090,862

1,093,653

1,198,838

1,355,425

1,243,535

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

3,583,080

3,488,877

3,440,038

3,435,818

3,429,286

Real estate - commercial mortgages

6,320,120

6,236,068

5,995,152

5,766,478

5,753,230

Installment loans to individuals

87,539

90,014

90,500

96,276

97,592


Total loans
$
13,055,593
$
12,885,020
$
12,627,648
$
12,604,755
$
12,500,525












Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

As of



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Nonperforming Assets:





Nonaccruing loans
$
98,638

$
110,811

$
113,872

$
97,795

$
73,774

Loans 90 days or more past due

95


2,464


5,351


240


451

Total nonperforming loans

98,733


113,275


119,223


98,035


74,225

Other real estate owned

8,654


8,673


9,136


7,366


9,142

Total nonperforming assets
$
107,387

$
121,948

$
128,359

$
105,401

$
83,367








Criticized Loans





Classified loans
$
224,654

$
241,708

$
218,135

$
191,595

$
206,502

Special Mention loans

95,778


130,882


163,804


138,343


138,366

Criticized loans

(1)
$
320,432

$
372,590

$
381,939

$
329,938

$
344,868







Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
203,931

$
201,756

$
200,378

$
199,871

$
201,052

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(125
)
$
1,722

$
703

$
5,481

$
164

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans



%

0.05
%

0.02
%

0.18
%

0.01
%

Nonperforming loans / total loans

0.76


0.88


0.94


0.78


0.59

Nonperforming assets / total assets

0.59


0.68


0.71


0.60


0.48

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans

1.56


1.57


1.59


1.59


1.61

Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans

206.55


178.11


168.07


203.88


270.87

Criticized loans / total loans

2.45


2.89


3.02


2.62


2.76




(1)

Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.










CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:



A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.



The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3wLevlin. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.



The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6525571 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 7, 2025.




ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:



Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. As of April 1, 2025, Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates 280 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.




CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:



This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.



Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.) (“The First”) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.



Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.



These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.



None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)



Net income (GAAP)
$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846

$
39,409

Income taxes

10,448


5,006


24,924


9,666


9,912

Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)

4,750


2,600


935


3,300


2,438

Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
56,716

$
52,353

$
98,314

$
51,812

$
51,759

Merger and conversion expense

791


2,076


11,273









Gain on extinguishment of debt

















(56
)

Gain on sales of MSR





(252
)









(3,472
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency









(53,349
)








Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
57,507

$
54,177

$
56,238

$
51,812

$
48,231








Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income



Net income (GAAP)
$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846

$
39,409

Amortization of intangibles

1,080


1,133


1,160


1,186


1,212

Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(270
)

(283
)

(296
)

(233
)

(237
)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
42,328

$
45,597

$
73,319

$
39,799

$
40,384







Net income (GAAP)
$
41,518

$
44,747

$
72,455

$
38,846

$
39,409

Merger and conversion expense

791


2,076


11,273









Gain on extinguishment of debt

















(56
)

Gain on sales of MSR





(252
)









(3,472
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency









(53,349
)








Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(198
)

(113
)

12,581






691

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
42,111

$
46,458

$
42,960

$
38,846

$
36,572

Amortization of intangibles

1,080


1,133


1,160


1,186


1,212

Tax effect of adjustments noted above

(1)

(270
)

(283
)

(296
)

(233
)

(237
)

Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
42,921

$
47,308

$
43,824

$
39,799

$
37,547


Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity



Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
2,692,681

$
2,656,885

$
2,553,586

$
2,337,731

$
2,314,281

Average intangible assets

(1,002,511
)

(1,003,551
)

(1,004,701
)

(1,008,638
)

(1,009,825
)

Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,690,170

$
1,653,334

$
1,548,885

$
1,329,093

$
1,304,456







Average assets (GAAP)
$
17,989,636

$
17,943,148

$
17,681,664

$
17,371,369

$
17,203,013

Average intangible assets

(1,002,511
)

(1,003,551
)

(1,004,701
)

(1,008,638
)

(1,009,825
)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
16,987,125

$
16,939,597

$
16,676,963

$
16,362,731

$
16,193,188







Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
2,727,105

$
2,678,318

$
2,658,078

$
2,354,701

$
2,322,350

Intangible assets

(1,001,923
)

(1,003,003
)

(1,004,136
)

(1,008,062
)

(1,009,248
)

Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,725,182

$
1,675,315

$
1,653,942

$
1,346,639

$
1,313,102







Total assets (GAAP)
$
18,271,381

$
18,034,868

$
17,958,840

$
17,510,391

$
17,345,741

Intangible assets

(1,001,923
)

(1,003,003
)

(1,004,136
)

(1,008,062
)

(1,009,248
)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
17,269,458

$
17,031,865

$
16,954,704

$
16,502,329

$
16,336,493








Adjusted Performance Ratios





Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.94
%

0.99
%

1.63
%

0.90
%

0.92
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.95


1.03


0.97


0.90


0.86

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.01


1.07


1.75


0.98


1.00

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)

1.28


1.16


2.21


1.20


1.21

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)

1.30


1.20


1.27


1.20


1.13

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.02


1.11


1.05


0.98


0.93

Return on average equity (GAAP)

6.25


6.70


11.29


6.68


6.85

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

6.34


6.96


6.69


6.68


6.36

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

10.16


10.97


18.83


12.04


12.45

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

10.30


11.38


11.26


12.04


11.58








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Average diluted shares outstanding

64,028,025


64,056,303


61,632,448


56,684,626


56,531,078







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.65

$
0.70

$
1.18

$
0.69

$
0.70

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.66

$
0.73

$
0.70

$
0.69

$
0.65








Tangible Book Value Per Share





Shares outstanding

63,739,467


63,565,690


63,564,028


56,367,924


56,304,860







Book value per share (GAAP)
$
42.79

$
42.13

$
41.82

$
41.77

$
41.25

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
27.07

$
26.36

$
26.02

$
23.89

$
23.32








Tangible Common Equity Ratio





Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)

14.93
%

14.85
%

14.80
%

13.45
%

13.39
%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

9.99
%

9.84
%

9.76
%

8.16
%

8.04
%


Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
137,432

$
135,502

$
133,576

$
127,598

$
125,850







Total noninterest income (GAAP)
$
36,395

$
34,218

$
89,299

$
38,762

$
41,381

Gain on sales of MSR





(252
)









(3,472
)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

















(56
)

Gain on sale of insurance agency









(53,349
)








Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
36,395

$
33,966

$
35,950

$
38,762

$
37,853







Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
113,876

$
114,747

$
121,983

$
111,976

$
112,912

Amortization of intangibles

(1,080
)

(1,133
)

(1,160
)

(1,186
)

(1,212
)

Merger and conversion expense

(791
)

(2,076
)

(11,273
)








Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
112,005

$
111,538

$
109,550

$
110,790

$
111,700







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

65.51
%

67.61
%

54.73
%

67.31
%

67.52
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

64.43
%

65.82
%

64.62
%

66.60
%

68.23
%








Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin



Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
137,432

$
135,502

$
133,576

$
127,598

$
125,850

Net interest income collected on problem loans

(1,026
)

(151
)

(642
)

146


(123
)

Accretion recognized on purchased loans

(558
)

(616
)

(1,089
)

(897
)

(800
)

Adjustments to net interest income
$
(1,584
)
$
(767
)
$
(1,731
)
$
(751
)
$
(923
)

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
135,848

$
134,735

$
131,845

$
126,847

$
124,927







Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.45
%

3.36
%

3.36
%

3.31
%

3.30
%

Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)

3.42
%

3.34
%

3.32
%

3.29
%

3.28
%








Adjusted Loan Yield





Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
$
199,504

$
201,562

$
204,935

$
200,670

$
194,640

Net interest income collected on problem loans

(1,026
)

(151
)

(642
)

146


(123
)

Accretion recognized on purchased loans

(558
)

(616
)

(1,089
)

(897
)

(800
)

Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
197,920

$
200,795

$
203,204

$
199,919

$
193,717







Loan yield (GAAP)

6.24
%

6.29
%

6.47
%

6.41
%

6.30
%

Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)

6.19
%

6.27
%

6.41
%

6.38
%

6.27
%




(1)

Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.






































Contacts:
For Media:

For Financials:


John S. Oxford

James C. Mabry IV


Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President


Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Financial Officer


(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1281





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

