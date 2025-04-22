Renasant Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Highlights Successful Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.

Renasant Corporation reported Q1 2025 earnings, including a net income of $41.5 million and completed the merger with The First Bancshares.

Renasant Corporation reported its first-quarter earnings for 2025, showing net income of $41.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.65, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase compared to the same period last year. The company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, which added significant assets and locations to its operations, aimed at enhancing profitability. Key financial highlights included an increase in loans of $170.6 million, a net interest margin of 3.45%, and a reduction in nonperforming loans to 0.76%. Renasant's deposits rose by $199.5 million, and the bank expects that the merger will bolster future performance. The company has initiated a $100 million stock repurchase program, although no buyback activity was recorded in the first quarter.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q1 2025 increased to $41.5 million, up from $39.4 million in Q1 2024, indicating solid profitability growth.

The successful merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. expands Renasant's presence with 116 additional locations and approximately $8 billion in assets.

Loans increased by $170.6 million linked quarter, reflecting strong growth in the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income increased by $2.2 million linked quarter, supported by higher mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Potential Negatives

Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased from the previous quarter and year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

The increase in the provision for credit losses by $2.6 million linked quarter raises concerns about the quality of the loan portfolio.

The decline in the gain on sale margin for mortgage banking income, down 59 basis points linked quarter, may suggest pressures on revenue streams in that segment.

FAQ

What are Renasant Corporation's first quarter earnings for 2025?

Renasant Corporation reported net income of $41.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for Q1 2025.

How did the merger with The First Bancshares affect Renasant?

The merger completed on April 1, 2025, positions Renasant for accelerated profit performance in attractive banking markets.

What was the net interest margin for Renasant in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Renasant Corporation in Q1 2025 was 3.45%, an increase of 9 basis points from the previous quarter.

What drove the increase in noninterest income for Renasant?

Noninterest income increased by $2.2 million due to higher mortgage banking income and gains from SBA loan sales.

How has Renasant's loan portfolio changed in Q1 2025?

The loan portfolio increased by $170.6 million linked quarter, indicating a solid net loan growth of 5.4% annualized.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TUPELO, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.









(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Mar 31, 2024













Net income and earnings per share:























Net income





$41,518





$44,747





$39,409









Basic EPS









0.65









0.70









0.70









Diluted EPS









0.65









0.70









0.70









Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)



(1)











0.66









0.73









0.65









































“Results for the quarter represent a good start to the year with solid profitability and growth in loans and deposits," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "On April 1st, we completed the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. and welcome their team to Renasant. Together, we are positioned to accelerate profit performance and operate in some of the country's most attractive banking markets.”









Quarterly Highlights











Acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc.









On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the acquisition date, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, prior to any purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $8.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $5.4 billion in loans, and approximately $6.5 billion in deposits.













Earnings









Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)



(1)



were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively



Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2025 was $137.4 million, up $1.9 million linked quarter



Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2025 was $137.4 million, up $1.9 million linked quarter



For the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points linked quarter



For the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points linked quarter



Cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, down 13 basis points linked quarter



Cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, down 13 basis points linked quarter



Noninterest income increased $2.2 million linked quarter, driven in part by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans



Noninterest income increased $2.2 million linked quarter, driven in part by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans



Mortgage banking income increased $1.3 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $632.1 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2025, up $149.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.42% for the first quarter of 2025, down 59 basis points linked quarter



Mortgage banking income increased $1.3 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $632.1 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2025, up $149.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.42% for the first quarter of 2025, down 59 basis points linked quarter



Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million linked quarter. Merger and conversion expenses decreased $1.3 million linked quarter













Balance Sheet









Loans increased $170.6 million linked quarter, representing 5.4% annualized net loan growth



Loans increased $170.6 million linked quarter, representing 5.4% annualized net loan growth



Securities increased $146.8 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $175.7 million in securities during the first quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $58.6 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $29.7 million



Securities increased $146.8 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $175.7 million in securities during the first quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $58.6 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $29.7 million



Deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $199.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $137.4 million linked quarter and represented 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025













Capital and Stock Repurchase Program









Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)



increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter



Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter



The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2025









Credit Quality









The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $2.6 million linked quarter



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $2.6 million linked quarter



The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter



The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter



The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 206.55% at March 31, 2025, compared to 178.11% at December 31, 2024



The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 206.55% at March 31, 2025, compared to 178.11% at December 31, 2024



Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.1 million



Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.1 million



Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.76% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% at December 31, 2024















(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.















Income Statement













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024













Interest income































Loans held for investment





$





196,566





$





199,240









$





202,655









$





198,397









$





192,390













Loans held for sale









3,008









3,564













4,212













3,530













2,308













Securities









12,117









10,510













10,304













10,410













10,700













Other









8,639









12,030













11,872













7,874













7,781















Total interest income











220,330









225,344













229,043













220,211













213,179















Interest expense































Deposits









79,386









85,571













90,787













87,621













82,613













Borrowings









6,747









6,891













7,258













7,564













7,276















Total interest expense











86,133









92,462













98,045













95,185













89,889















Net interest income











134,197









132,882













130,998













125,026













123,290















Provision for credit losses































Provision for loan losses









2,050









3,100













1,210













4,300













2,638













Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments









2,700









(500





)









(275





)









(1,000





)









(200





)











Total provision for credit losses











4,750









2,600













935













3,300













2,438















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











129,447









130,282













130,063













121,726













120,852















Noninterest income











36,395









34,218













89,299













38,762













41,381















Noninterest expense











113,876









114,747













121,983













111,976













112,912















Income before income taxes











51,966









49,753













97,379













48,512













49,321















Income taxes











10,448









5,006













24,924













9,666













9,912















Net income







$





41,518





$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846









$





39,409









































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





42,111





$





46,458









$





42,960









$





38,846









$





36,572













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





57,507





$





54,177









$





56,238









$





51,812









$





48,231









































Basic earnings per share





$





0.65





$





0.70









$





1.18









$





0.69









$





0.70













Diluted earnings per share









0.65









0.70













1.18













0.69













0.70













Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



(1)











0.66









0.73













0.70













0.69













0.65













Average basic shares outstanding









63,666,419









63,565,437













61,217,094













56,342,909













56,208,348













Average diluted shares outstanding









64,028,025









64,056,303













61,632,448













56,684,626













56,531,078













Cash dividends per common share





$





0.22





$





0.22









$





0.22









$





0.22









$





0.22

















(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.















Performance Ratios



















Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024











Return on average assets





0.94





%





0.99





%





1.63





%





0.90





%





0.92





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







0.95









1.03









0.97









0.90









0.86













Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







1.01









1.07









1.75









0.98









1.00













Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)







1.02









1.11









1.05









0.98









0.93













Return on average equity





6.25









6.70









11.29









6.68









6.85













Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







6.34









6.96









6.69









6.68









6.36













Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







10.16









10.97









18.83









12.04









12.45













Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



(1)







10.30









11.38









11.26









12.04









11.58













Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)





65.51









67.61









54.73









67.31









67.52













Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



(1)







64.43









65.82









64.62









66.60









68.23













Dividend payout ratio





33.85









31.43









18.64









31.88









31.43

































Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios



















As of

















Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024











Shares outstanding









63,739,467













63,565,690













63,564,028













56,367,924













56,304,860













Market value per share





$





33.93









$





35.75









$





32.50









$





30.54









$





31.32













Book value per share









42.79













42.13













41.82













41.77













41.25













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)











27.07













26.36













26.02













23.89













23.32













Shareholders’ equity to assets









14.93





%









14.85





%









14.80





%









13.45





%









13.39





%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)



(1)











9.99













9.84













9.76













8.16













8.04













Leverage ratio









11.39













11.34













11.32













9.81













9.75













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









12.59













12.73













12.88













10.75













10.59













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









13.34













13.50













13.67













11.53













11.37













Total risk-based capital ratio









16.88













17.08













17.32













15.15













15.00

















(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.















Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024













Noninterest income































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





10,364





$





10,549





$





10,438





$





10,286





$





10,506













Fees and commissions









3,787









4,181









4,116









3,944









3,949













Insurance commissions









—









—









—









2,758









2,716













Wealth management revenue









7,067









6,371









5,835









5,684









5,669













Mortgage banking income









8,147









6,861









8,447









9,698









11,370













Gain on sale of insurance agency









—









—









53,349









—









—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—









—









—









—









56













BOLI income









2,929









3,317









2,858









2,701









2,691













Other









4,101









2,939









4,256









3,691









4,424















Total noninterest income







$





36,395





$





34,218





$





89,299





$





38,762





$





41,381















Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits





$





71,957





$





70,260





$





71,307





$





70,731





$





71,470













Data processing









4,089









4,145









4,133









3,945









3,807













Net occupancy and equipment









11,754









11,312









11,415









11,844









11,389













Other real estate owned









685









590









56









105









107













Professional fees









2,884









2,686









3,189









3,195









3,348













Advertising and public relations









4,297









3,840









3,677









3,807









4,886













Intangible amortization









1,080









1,133









1,160









1,186









1,212













Communications









2,033









2,067









2,176









2,112









2,024













Merger and conversion related expenses









791









2,076









11,273









—









—













Other









14,306









16,638









13,597









15,051









14,669















Total noninterest expense







$





113,876





$





114,747





$





121,983





$





111,976





$





112,912

































Mortgage Banking Income













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024











Gain on sales of loans, net





$





4,500





$





2,379





$





4,499





$





5,199





$





4,535













Fees, net









2,317









2,850









2,646









2,866









1,854













Mortgage servicing income, net









1,330









1,632









1,302









1,633









4,981















Total mortgage banking income







$





8,147





$





6,861





$





8,447





$





9,698





$





11,370

































Balance Sheet













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024













Assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,091,339









$





1,092,032









$





1,275,620









$





851,906









$





844,400













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost









1,101,901













1,126,112













1,150,531













1,174,663













1,199,111













Securities available for sale, at fair value









1,002,056













831,013













764,844













749,685













764,486













Loans held for sale, at fair value









226,003













246,171













291,735













266,406













191,440













Loans held for investment









13,055,593













12,885,020













12,627,648













12,604,755













12,500,525













Allowance for credit losses on loans









(203,931





)









(201,756





)









(200,378





)









(199,871





)









(201,052





)









Loans, net









12,851,662













12,683,264













12,427,270













12,404,884













12,299,473













Premises and equipment, net









279,011













279,796













280,550













280,966













282,193













Other real estate owned









8,654













8,673













9,136













7,366













9,142













Goodwill and other intangibles









1,001,923













1,003,003













1,004,136













1,008,062













1,009,248













Bank-owned life insurance









337,502













391,810













389,138













387,791













385,186













Mortgage servicing rights









72,902













72,991













71,990













72,092













71,596













Other assets









298,428













300,003













293,890













306,570













289,466















Total assets







$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391









$





17,345,741











































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





3,541,375









$





3,403,981









$





3,529,801









$





3,539,453









$





3,516,164













Interest-bearing









11,230,720













11,168,631













10,979,950













10,715,760













10,720,999













Total deposits









14,772,095













14,572,612













14,509,751













14,255,213













14,237,163













Short-term borrowings









108,015













108,018













108,732













232,741













108,121













Long-term debt









433,309













430,614













433,177













428,677













428,047













Other liabilities









230,857













245,306













249,102













239,059













250,060















Total liabilities











15,544,276













15,356,550













15,300,762













15,155,690













15,023,391











































Shareholders’ equity:































Common stock









332,421













332,421













332,421













296,483













296,483













Treasury stock









(91,646





)









(97,196





)









(97,251





)









(97,534





)









(99,683





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,486,849













1,491,847













1,488,678













1,304,782













1,303,613













Retained earnings









1,121,102













1,093,854













1,063,324













1,005,086













978,880













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(121,621





)









(142,608





)









(129,094





)









(154,116





)









(156,943





)











Total shareholders’ equity











2,727,105













2,678,318













2,658,078













2,354,701













2,322,350















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391









$





17,345,741

































Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin













(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate









Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate









Average









Balance









Interest









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate











Interest-earning assets:













































Loans held for investment





$





12,966,869





$





199,504





6.24





%





$





12,746,941





$





201,562





6.29





%





$





12,407,976





$





194,640





6.30





%









Loans held for sale









200,917









3,008





5.99





%









250,812









3,564





5.69





%









155,382









2,308





5.94





%









Taxable securities









1,883,535









10,971





2.33





%









1,784,167









9,408





2.11





%









1,891,817









9,505





2.01





%









Tax-exempt securities



(1)











259,800









1,443





2.22





%









261,679









1,400





2.14





%









270,279









1,505





2.23





%









Total securities









2,143,335









12,414





2.32





%









2,045,846









10,808





2.11





%









2,162,096









11,010





2.04





%









Interest-bearing balances with banks









824,743









8,639





4.25





%









1,025,294









12,030





4.67





%









570,336









7,781





5.49





%









Total interest-earning assets









16,135,864









223,565





5.61





%









16,068,893









227,964





5.65





%









15,295,790









215,739





5.66





%









Cash and due from banks









181,869

















188,493

















188,503

















Intangible assets









1,002,511

















1,003,551

















1,009,825

















Other assets









669,392

















682,211

















708,895

















Total assets





$





17,989,636













$





17,943,148













$





17,203,013

















Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing demand



(2)







$





7,835,617





$





54,710





2.83





%





$





7,629,685





$





57,605





3.00





%





$





6,955,989





$





52,500





3.03





%









Savings deposits









813,451









711





0.35





%









804,132









706





0.35





%









860,397









730





0.34





%









Brokered deposits









—









—





—





%









60,298









1,013





6.68





%









445,608









5,987





5.39





%









Time deposits









2,474,218









23,965





3.93





%









2,512,097









26,247





4.16





%









2,319,420









23,396





4.06





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









11,123,286









79,386





2.89





%









11,006,212









85,571





3.09





%









10,581,414









82,613





3.13





%









Borrowed funds









556,734









6,747





4.88





%









556,966









6,891





4.94





%









562,398









7,276





5.35





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









11,680,020









86,133





2.99





%









11,563,178









92,462





3.18





%









11,143,812









89,889





3.24





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









3,408,830

















3,502,931

















3,518,612

















Other liabilities









208,105

















220,154

















226,308

















Shareholders’ equity









2,692,681

















2,656,885

















2,314,281

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





17,989,636













$





17,943,148













$





17,203,013

















Net interest income/ net interest margin









$





137,432





3.45





%









$





135,502





3.36





%









$





125,850





3.30





%









Cost of funding













2.31





%













2.44





%













2.46





%









Cost of total deposits













2.22





%













2.35





%













2.35





%













(1)



U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.











(2)



Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.















Loan Portfolio













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024













Loan Portfolio:































Commercial, financial, agricultural





$





1,888,580





$





1,885,817





$





1,804,961





$





1,847,762





$





1,869,408













Lease financing









85,412









90,591









98,159









102,996









107,474













Real estate - construction









1,090,862









1,093,653









1,198,838









1,355,425









1,243,535













Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages









3,583,080









3,488,877









3,440,038









3,435,818









3,429,286













Real estate - commercial mortgages









6,320,120









6,236,068









5,995,152









5,766,478









5,753,230













Installment loans to individuals









87,539









90,014









90,500









96,276









97,592















Total loans







$





13,055,593





$





12,885,020





$





12,627,648





$





12,604,755





$





12,500,525

































Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans













(Dollars in thousands)







As of

















Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024













Nonperforming Assets:































Nonaccruing loans





$





98,638









$





110,811









$





113,872









$





97,795









$





73,774













Loans 90 days or more past due









95













2,464













5,351













240













451













Total nonperforming loans









98,733













113,275













119,223













98,035













74,225













Other real estate owned









8,654













8,673













9,136













7,366













9,142













Total nonperforming assets





$





107,387









$





121,948









$





128,359









$





105,401









$





83,367











































Criticized Loans































Classified loans





$





224,654









$





241,708









$





218,135









$





191,595









$





206,502













Special Mention loans









95,778













130,882













163,804













138,343













138,366













Criticized loans



(1)







$





320,432









$





372,590









$





381,939









$





329,938









$





344,868









































Allowance for credit losses on loans





$





203,931









$





201,756









$





200,378









$





199,871









$





201,052













Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs





$





(125





)





$





1,722









$





703









$





5,481









$





164













Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans









—





%









0.05





%









0.02





%









0.18





%









0.01





%









Nonperforming loans / total loans









0.76













0.88













0.94













0.78













0.59













Nonperforming assets / total assets









0.59













0.68













0.71













0.60













0.48













Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans









1.56













1.57













1.59













1.59













1.61













Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans









206.55













178.11













168.07













203.88













270.87













Criticized loans / total loans









2.45













2.89













3.02













2.62













2.76

















(1)



Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.





















CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:







A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.





The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3wLevlin. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.





The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6525571 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 7, 2025.







ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:







Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. As of April 1, 2025, Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates 280 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:







This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.





Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.) (“The First”) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.





Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:







In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.





These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.





None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.









Non-GAAP Reconciliations













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024













Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)























Net income (GAAP)





$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846









$





39,409













Income taxes









10,448













5,006













24,924













9,666













9,912













Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)









4,750













2,600













935













3,300













2,438













Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)





$





56,716









$





52,353









$





98,314









$





51,812









$





51,759













Merger and conversion expense









791













2,076













11,273













—













—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













(56





)









Gain on sales of MSR









—













(252





)









—













—













(3,472





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













(53,349





)









—













—













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)





$





57,507









$





54,177









$





56,238









$





51,812









$





48,231











































Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income























Net income (GAAP)





$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846









$





39,409













Amortization of intangibles









1,080













1,133













1,160













1,186













1,212













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(270





)









(283





)









(296





)









(233





)









(237





)









Tangible net income (non-GAAP)





$





42,328









$





45,597









$





73,319









$





39,799









$





40,384









































Net income (GAAP)





$





41,518









$





44,747









$





72,455









$





38,846









$





39,409













Merger and conversion expense









791













2,076













11,273













—













—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













(56





)









Gain on sales of MSR









—













(252





)









—













—













(3,472





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













(53,349





)









—













—













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(198





)









(113





)









12,581













—













691













Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





$





42,111









$





46,458









$





42,960









$





38,846









$





36,572













Amortization of intangibles









1,080













1,133













1,160













1,186













1,212













Tax effect of adjustments noted above



(1)











(270





)









(283





)









(296





)









(233





)









(237





)









Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)





$





42,921









$





47,308









$





43,824









$





39,799









$





37,547















Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity























Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)





$





2,692,681









$





2,656,885









$





2,553,586









$





2,337,731









$





2,314,281













Average intangible assets









(1,002,511





)









(1,003,551





)









(1,004,701





)









(1,008,638





)









(1,009,825





)









Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)





$





1,690,170









$





1,653,334









$





1,548,885









$





1,329,093









$





1,304,456









































Average assets (GAAP)





$





17,989,636









$





17,943,148









$





17,681,664









$





17,371,369









$





17,203,013













Average intangible assets









(1,002,511





)









(1,003,551





)









(1,004,701





)









(1,008,638





)









(1,009,825





)









Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





16,987,125









$





16,939,597









$





16,676,963









$





16,362,731









$





16,193,188









































Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)





$





2,727,105









$





2,678,318









$





2,658,078









$





2,354,701









$





2,322,350













Intangible assets









(1,001,923





)









(1,003,003





)









(1,004,136





)









(1,008,062





)









(1,009,248





)









Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)





$





1,725,182









$





1,675,315









$





1,653,942









$





1,346,639









$





1,313,102









































Total assets (GAAP)





$





18,271,381









$





18,034,868









$





17,958,840









$





17,510,391









$





17,345,741













Intangible assets









(1,001,923





)









(1,003,003





)









(1,004,136





)









(1,008,062





)









(1,009,248





)









Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





17,269,458









$





17,031,865









$





16,954,704









$





16,502,329









$





16,336,493











































Adjusted Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (GAAP)









0.94





%









0.99





%









1.63





%









0.90





%









0.92





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.95













1.03













0.97













0.90













0.86













Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)









1.01













1.07













1.75













0.98













1.00













Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)









1.28













1.16













2.21













1.20













1.21













Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)









1.30













1.20













1.27













1.20













1.13













Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)









1.02













1.11













1.05













0.98













0.93













Return on average equity (GAAP)









6.25













6.70













11.29













6.68













6.85













Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)









6.34













6.96













6.69













6.68













6.36













Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









10.16













10.97













18.83













12.04













12.45













Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









10.30













11.38













11.26













12.04













11.58











































Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share























Average diluted shares outstanding









64,028,025













64,056,303













61,632,448













56,684,626













56,531,078









































Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)





$





0.65









$





0.70









$





1.18









$





0.69









$





0.70













Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)





$





0.66









$





0.73









$





0.70









$





0.69









$





0.65











































Tangible Book Value Per Share































Shares outstanding









63,739,467













63,565,690













63,564,028













56,367,924













56,304,860









































Book value per share (GAAP)





$





42.79









$





42.13









$





41.82









$





41.77









$





41.25













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





27.07









$





26.36









$





26.02









$





23.89









$





23.32











































Tangible Common Equity Ratio































Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)









14.93





%









14.85





%









14.80





%









13.45





%









13.39





%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)









9.99





%









9.84





%









9.76





%









8.16





%









8.04





%











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio































Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





137,432









$





135,502









$





133,576









$





127,598









$





125,850









































Total noninterest income (GAAP)





$





36,395









$





34,218









$





89,299









$





38,762









$





41,381













Gain on sales of MSR









—













(252





)









—













—













(3,472





)









Gain on extinguishment of debt









—













—













—













—













(56





)









Gain on sale of insurance agency









—













—













(53,349





)









—













—













Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)





$





36,395









$





33,966









$





35,950









$





38,762









$





37,853









































Noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





113,876









$





114,747









$





121,983









$





111,976









$





112,912













Amortization of intangibles









(1,080





)









(1,133





)









(1,160





)









(1,186





)









(1,212





)









Merger and conversion expense









(791





)









(2,076





)









(11,273





)









—













—













Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)





$





112,005









$





111,538









$





109,550









$





110,790









$





111,700









































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









65.51





%









67.61





%









54.73





%









67.31





%









67.52





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









64.43





%









65.82





%









64.62





%









66.60





%









68.23





%







































Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin























Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





137,432









$





135,502









$





133,576









$





127,598









$





125,850













Net interest income collected on problem loans









(1,026





)









(151





)









(642





)









146













(123





)









Accretion recognized on purchased loans









(558





)









(616





)









(1,089





)









(897





)









(800





)









Adjustments to net interest income





$





(1,584





)





$





(767





)





$





(1,731





)





$





(751





)





$





(923





)









Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$





135,848









$





134,735









$





131,845









$





126,847









$





124,927









































Net interest margin (GAAP)









3.45





%









3.36





%









3.36





%









3.31





%









3.30





%









Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)









3.42





%









3.34





%









3.32





%









3.29





%









3.28





%







































Adjusted Loan Yield































Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)





$





199,504









$





201,562









$





204,935









$





200,670









$





194,640













Net interest income collected on problem loans









(1,026





)









(151





)









(642





)









146













(123





)









Accretion recognized on purchased loans









(558





)









(616





)









(1,089





)









(897





)









(800





)









Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$





197,920









$





200,795









$





203,204









$





199,919









$





193,717









































Loan yield (GAAP)









6.24





%









6.29





%









6.47





%









6.41





%









6.30





%









Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)









6.19





%









6.27





%









6.41





%









6.38





%









6.27





%













(1)



Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.



















Contacts:





For Media:









For Financials:













John S. Oxford









James C. Mabry IV













Senior Vice President









Executive Vice President













Chief Marketing Officer









Chief Financial Officer













(662) 680-1219









(662) 680-1281







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.