Renasant Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

Renasant Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 31, 2025.

Renasant Corporation's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, set to be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 17, 2025. Renasant Corporation, the parent company of Renasant Bank, is a long-standing financial services provider with approximately $18.0 billion in assets and operates 186 offices across the Southeast, offering various services including banking, lending, and wealth management, along with nationwide factoring and asset-based lending services. For more details, interested parties can visit Renasant's website or investor relations site.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.







Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.





www.renasantbank.com



www.renasant.com



John S. Oxford





James C. Mabry IV













Senior Vice President





Executive Vice President













Chief Marketing Officer





Chief Financial Officer













(662) 680-1219





(662) 680-1281















joxford@renasant.com









jim.mabry@renasant.com









