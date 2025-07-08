Renasant Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Webcast on July 23, 2025

Renasant Corporation will announce Q2 2025 results on July 22, with a conference call on July 23.

Quiver AI Summary

Renasant Corporation will announce its second quarter results for 2025 after the NYSE closes on July 22, 2025, and will hold a webcast and conference call for analysts on July 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the webcast on Renasant's investor relations website or by telephone, with replay options available until August 6, 2025. Renasant Corporation, the parent of Renasant Bank, has assets of approximately $26 billion and operates a network of over 280 financial services offices in the Southeast and nationwide. The press release also includes a note to investors about forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Potential Positives

Renasant Corporation is scheduled to announce its 2025 second quarter results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The availability of the webcast and conference call allows for direct communication between the Company and analysts, fostering investor relations.

The Company has a long-standing history of 121 years, emphasizing stability and experience in the financial services industry.

With assets of approximately $26.0 billion and over 280 locations, Renasant Corporation demonstrates significant scale and market presence in the Southeast U.S.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance, highlighting risks such as significant fluctuations in interest rates, economic recession, and potential legal and regulatory changes which could negatively impact investor confidence.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements that are explicitly stated as involving risks and uncertainties, which may deter investors wary of volatility.

The need to reference prior SEC filings for risk assessment may indicate potential weaknesses or challenges the company faces that are not favorable to prospective investors.

FAQ

When will Renasant Corporation announce its second quarter results for 2025?

Renasant Corporation will announce its second quarter results on July 22, 2025, after NYSE's closing.

How can I access the Renasant Corporationearnings call

You can access theearnings callby dialing 1-877-513-1143 in the U.S. or 1-412-902-4145 internationally.

What time is the executive management webcast scheduled for?

The executive management webcast is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Where can I find the webcast archive for Renasant's conference call?

The webcast archive will be available on Renasant's investor relations website for one year.

What is Renasant Corporation's asset value?

Renasant Corporation has assets totaling approximately $26.0 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RNST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Renasant issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RNST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RNST forecast page.

$RNST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RNST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Renasant set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

Full Release



TUPELO, Miss., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) will announce 2025 second quarter results following the NYSE's closing on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The Company will hold executive management's quarterly webcast and conference call with analysts on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).





The webcast is accessible through Renasant's investor relations website at





www.renasant.com





or





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gtM01rRl





. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.





The webcast will be archived on





www.renasant.com





and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6698526 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 6, 2025.







ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:







Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates more than 280 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.







NOTE TO INVESTORS:







This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements usually include words such as “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible” and other similar expressions.





Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in our portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in our markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at





www.renasant.com





and the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.









Contacts





For Media:





For Financials:













John S. Oxford





James C. Mabry IV













Senior Vice President





Executive Vice President













Chief Marketing Officer





Chief Financial Officer













(662) 680-1219





(662) 680-1281













joxford@renasant.com





jim.mabry@renasant.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.