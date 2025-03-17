Renasant Corporation and The First Bancshares, Inc. Complete Regulatory Approvals for Merger

Renasant Corporation and The First Bancshares, Inc. have received regulatory approvals for their upcoming merger, effective April 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Renasant Corporation and The First Bancshares, Inc. announced they have received all necessary regulatory approvals for their proposed merger, which is set to close on April 1, 2025. This merger will combine The First with Renasant and its subsidiary, The First Bank with Renasant Bank. Both companies had previously obtained shareholder approval for the merger in October 2024. Renasant CEO Mitch Waycaster expressed excitement about the transformative partnership that will create a financial services institution with around $26 billion in assets and over 250 locations across the Southeast. The First CEO Hoppy Cole also expressed confidence in the merger's potential to unlock new opportunities for both banks.

Potential Positives

Renasant Corporation has received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete its merger with The First Bancshares, indicating a significant step forward in the merger process.

The merger will combine the assets of both institutions, resulting in a financial services entity with approximately $26 billion in assets, enhancing Renasant's market presence and operational scale.

With more than 250 locations throughout the Southeast post-merger, Renasant will have an expanded footprint, potentially increasing customer access and service capabilities.

The merger is expected to unlock new opportunities for growth and service expansion, as highlighted by the leadership of both organizations, signaling confidence in the strategic alignment and future potential of the combined entity.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant emphasis on forward-looking statements, which could indicate uncertainty about the future performance and success of the merger.

The mention of "significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Renasant's control" could raise concerns among investors about the stability and viability of the merger.

Renasant's reliance on assumptions related to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change may present potential risks to its investors.

FAQ

What major announcement was made by Renasant and The First Bancshares?

Renasant and The First Bancshares announced they received regulatory approvals for their merger, set to close on April 1, 2025.

When was the merger between Renasant and The First Bancshares approved?

The merger was approved by shareholders at special meetings held on October 22, 2024.

What is the total asset size of the combined institution?

The combined institution will have approximately $26 billion in assets following the merger.

How many locations will the merged institution operate?

The merger will result in over 250 locations throughout the Southeast region of the U.S.

Who is the CEO of Renasant Corporation?

Mitch Waycaster is the CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Renasant Corporation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TUPELO, Miss. and HATTIESBURG, Miss., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (“Renasant”) and The First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: FBMS) (“The First”) jointly announced today that they have received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the proposed merger of The First with and into Renasant, and the related merger of The First’s wholly owned subsidiary, The First Bank, with and into Renasant Bank, Renasant’s wholly owned subsidiary. Renasant and The First previously announced that their respective shareholders approved the proposed merger at special shareholder meetings on October 22, 2024.





“We’re excited to have received regulatory approval to move forward with the merger between The First and Renasant,” said Renasant CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Mitch Waycaster. “We believe this merger creates a transformative partnership between two great organizations with shared values and a commitment to serving our customers and communities.”





Renasant and The First expect to close the merger on April 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The combination will result in a financial services institution with approximately $26 billion in assets and more than 250 locations throughout the Southeast, as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.





“I am confident we are building a strong foundation for the future, and we look forward to seeing our alliance come to fruition,” said The First CEO and President, Hoppy Cole. “We believe the combination of our two like-minded banks will unlock new possibilities that neither could achieve alone.”







About Renasant Corporation:







Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. Additional information is available on Renasant’s website:



www.renasantbank.com



.







About The First Bancshares, Inc.:







The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Additional information is available on The First’s website:



www.thefirstbank.com



.







Forward-looking statements:







This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words and phrases such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information about Renasant’s future financial performance, business strategy, and projected plans and objectives, including related to the merger transaction involving Renasant and The First, and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. Renasant’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Renasant’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.







Additional information about the Renasant/First Merger:







This communication is being made in respect of the merger transaction involving Renasant and The First. In connection with the merger, Renasant filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a definitive proxy statement for The First that also constitutes a definitive prospectus of Renasant, and Renasant may file additional documents concerning the merger with the SEC. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Before making any investment decision, The First investors are urged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and any other documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the merger or incorporated by reference in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus because they will contain important information about Renasant, The First and the merger. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to shareholders of The First on September 17, 2024. Investors may obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by Renasant (when they become available) free of charge at the SEC’s website (





www.sec.gov





). In addition, documents filed with the SEC by Renasant will be available free of charge from Jim Mabry, Chief Financial Officer, Renasant Corporation, 209 Troy Street, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804-4827, telephone: (662) 680-1281.

















Contacts:















For Media:







John S. Oxford





Senior Vice President





Chief Marketing Officer





(662) 680-1219





joxford@renasant.com















For Financials



:





James C. Mabry IV





Executive Vice President





Chief Financial Officer





(662) 680-1281





jim.mabry@renasant.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.