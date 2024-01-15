News & Insights

Renantis, BlueFloat press ahead with offshore wind project in Italy

January 15, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Renewable developers Renantis and BlueFloat Energy have started the environmental impact assessment for a floating offshore wind project to be built in southern Italy, the two groups said on Monday.

The move shows interest in investing in the sector in Italy at a time when several offshore wind projects have been cancelled or postponed around the world due to high input costs and technical issues.

The park, which will require an estimated total investment of over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), is expected to have a maximum installed capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW). ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro) ((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: ITALY OFFSHORE WIND/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.