Renantis, BlueFloat press ahead with offshore wind project in Italy

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Renewable developers Renantis and BlueFloat Energy have started the environmental impact assessment for a floating offshore wind project to be built in southern Italy, the two groups said on Monday.

The move shows interest in investing in the sector in Italy at a time when several offshore wind projects have been cancelled or postponed around the world due to high input costs and technical issues.

The park, which will require an estimated total investment of over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), is expected to have a maximum installed capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW). ($1 = 0.9134 euros)

