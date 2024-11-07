Renalytix Sees Major Shift in Voting Rights

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.
Renalytix PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, with Unicorn Asset Management Limited reducing its stake from 9.98% to 5.68%. This adjustment reflects a strategic shift in ownership dynamics for the company, which could impact its market positioning and investor relations.
