Renalytix Plc - Depositary Receipt () (RNLX) Price Target Increased by 21.81% to 5.97

The average one-year price target for Renalytix Plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:RNLX) has been revised to 5.97 / share. This is an increase of 21.81% from the prior estimate of 4.90 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.51 to a high of 11.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 787.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.67 / share.

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renalytix Plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNLX is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 5,368K shares. The put/call ratio of RNLX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cvi Holdings holds 1,144K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 79.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNLX by 26.83% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 879K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLX by 80.88% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 847K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLX by 77.60% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 700K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLX by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Tejara Capital holds 400K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

