News & Insights

Stocks

Renalytix Chairman Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

December 04, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Renalytix’s Executive Chairman, Julian Baines, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing nearly 24,000 shares, showcasing confidence in the firm’s future. This strategic move aligns with Renalytix’s ongoing efforts to revolutionize kidney health diagnostics through AI-driven solutions. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.0725 per share.

For further insights into GB:RENX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.