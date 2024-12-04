Renalytix Chairman Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.
Renalytix’s Executive Chairman, Julian Baines, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing nearly 24,000 shares, showcasing confidence in the firm’s future. This strategic move aligns with Renalytix’s ongoing efforts to revolutionize kidney health diagnostics through AI-driven solutions. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.0725 per share.
