Renalytix Announces Total Issued Share Capital

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix plc, a leader in bioprognosis for kidney health, has announced its total issued share capital, which consists of 154,368,191 Ordinary Shares, each with voting rights at the company’s general meetings. Shareholders can use this figure to assess changes in their shareholding interest in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Renalytix’s KidneyIntelX laboratory test is part of their initiative to improve kidney function assessment and patient outcomes.

