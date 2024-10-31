Renalytix Announces Director Departure Amid Strategic Growth

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix plc, a leader in AI-enabled diagnostics for kidney disease, has announced the immediate departure of Non-Executive Director Dan Levangie. His contributions were pivotal in the company’s successful turnaround and the expansion of its KidneyIntelX technology. Investors may watch how this change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction.

