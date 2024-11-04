News & Insights

Renalytix AI Sees Shift in Voting Rights Control

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix AI has seen a shift in its voting rights structure, with Pentwater Capital Management LP now holding a total of 5.38% of the voting rights. This change, which includes both direct shares and financial instruments, indicates a strategic adjustment by a major stakeholder, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics.

